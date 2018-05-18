In this image taken from video emergency personnel and law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018.

At least eight people are dead after a shooting at a Texas high school Friday, authorities said. Officials searching the school found explosives that were being defused.

Houston County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters that at least eight people were killed at Santa Fe High School and that the majority were students. He said the death toll could rise to 10.

Gonzalez tweeted that one person was in custody and a second person was detained. An injured officer is also being treated, he said.

"We're still searching, so there could be more injured," he said.

The Santa Fe Independent School District tweeted that explosives have been found at the school and off campus. The school has been evacuated.

Three people from the scene at Santa Fe High School have been admitted to the University of Texas Medical Branch, according to spokesman Raul Reyes.

One patient, an adult man, is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, Reyes said. The other two patients are a minor, presumably a student, and a middle-aged woman. Both were shot in the leg and are receiving treatment.

The hospital is not anticipating receiving additional patients from the scene.

Santa Fe High School Assistant Principal Cris Richardson told ABC13 she couldn't comment on the number of students injured but said she "hoped the worst was over."

"There have been confirmed injuries," the Santa Fe Independent School District said in a statement. "Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location."

Witnesses fleeing the scene described a shooter opening fire inside a classroom, as students ran from the school, jumping over fences and fleeing to a nearby carwash, according to KTRK-TV in Houston.

A student told ABC13 that a teacher who is a former Marine pulled a fire alarm to warn others about the shooter.

TV aerial footage showed groups of students being herded out of the rear of the school and a sheet believed to be covering a body on the lawn outside. Yellow buses stood at the ready to shuttle students away.

Tyler Turner, a student at the school, told KTRK-TV a few of his friends saw the gunman with what appeared to be a shotgun inside the school and pulled the fire alarm, prompting students out of their classrooms.

Megan Hunter came out of her classroom and followed the rush of students fleeing the school. "I was shaking, my anxiety was bad," she told the news station. "I don’t even know what to think."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would travel to the school for a briefing.

President Trump called it a "very sad day" at the White House.

"My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others," Trump said. "May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded."

Students described bloodied students fleeing the school and several stretchers of injured students ferried to ambulances. The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m.

Officers from Santa Fe Police Department were on the scene, along with Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Houston police, Harris County sheriff and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Several ambulances were also there.

