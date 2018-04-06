A lone man stood defiantly before a row of tanks near China's Tiananmen Square 29 years ago Tuesday. And while images of the anonymous "Tank Man" remain iconic in the West, China tightly censors all such reminders of its deadly crackdown on protestors in 1989.

But that hasn't stopped one Chinese artist from urging Tank Man's remembrance: In days leading to the demonstration's anniversary, images appeared on social media under the hashtags "#tankman" and "#tankman2018": People stood firm and held shopping bags — just as the Tank Man did nearly three decades ago.

The Chinese cartoonist known as Badiucao launched a campaign calling for performances honoring Tank Man around the world, donning his black-and-white outfit and standing on a raised platform to connect the moment's legacy to current events.



"Tank Man has been a visual totem for protests of China since 1989. But it is also fading away due to brutal censorship and sophisticated propaganda from the Chinese government," Badiucao, who now lives in Australia, said on his website. "The only way to keep it alive is to represented it creatively and bring the figure relevant to what is happening contemporarily."

In one series of images, Zhou Fengsuo, a student leader during the 1989 protests, poses as Tank Man before the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument. One photo, posted June 3, shows a woman before the Goddess of Victory, a statue of which Tiananmen Square protestors crafted in before soldiers destroyed it.

Others posed in everyday locations: living rooms, sidewalks and nondescript streets. Some wore masks of Guy Fawkes, the British conspirator. One small girl posed next to a plush Winnie-the-Pooh, the character banned in China as a mocking symbol of President Xi Jinping.

China's state media and officials made no mention of the Tiananmen Square anniversary Monday, The Guardian reported, and users of the popular WeChat app were even blocked from sending money amounts alluding to the June 4 date of the crackdown, such as 64.89 yuan.

The Tank Man made his stand on June 5, the morning after soldiers moved violently against pro-democracy protestors who had spent weeks peacefully demonstrating in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, a space much like Washington, D.C.'s National Mall. China officially estimated the death toll at 246. Other counts put it at 2,600.

The identity of the Tank Man remains unclear, as does his fate. Only a handful of photographers captured the moment, which China has worked to suppress while beefing up police presence around the square on the protests' anniversary.

