Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max received rave reviews when they went on sale last month, praised for their improved cameras, better performance and longer battery life. One thing that no one seemed to like: the $999 starting price ($1099 for the larger XS Max).

Well, those who want the iPhone XS experience for a cheaper price now can get it as Apple's other new iPhone – the iPhone XR – has finally gone on pre-order. Available starting at $749 for the 64GB version (128GB and 256GB are also available), the XR features a similar design to the XS and XS Max, drops the fingerprint sensor for Apple's Facial Recognition and runs the same processor.

The new Apple iPhone XR is on display at the Steve Jobs Theater after an event to announce new products Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif.

The cheaper price means that you won't get the iPhone XS' fancier OLED display, dual-rear cameras or the better water resistance (the XR is still water resistant, though its anti-water capabilities are similar to last year's iPhone 8 and iPhone X and not as strong).

You will, however, still get a large 6.1-inch HD screen, 12-megapixel rear camera that can take portraits and the option of choosing from a variety of colors including white, black, blue, yellow, coral and a special Product(RED).

Apple, Best Buy and all the major wireless carriers are selling the phone. Unlike last year, which saw iPhone X pre-orders stretch closer to the holidays for those who didn't order immediately, those in need of a new phone should still be able to pre-order and get their phone relatively quickly.

According to Apple's online store, the new phone is fully in stock in all colors and capacities for AT&T, Sprint and Verizon. T-Mobile has some delays for all version of the yellow and red XR as well as the higher capacity blue and coral models that may push new pre-order deliveries to between November 2 through November 9. Those on T-Mobile looking to get the phone sooner can always try to order directly from the carrier or walk into their local store next week.

The newest new iPhone officially goes on sale next Friday, October 26.

