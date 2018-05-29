NEW YORK — "Hey Siri, play jazz in the living room, hip-hop in the kitchen."

Apple’s HomePod speaker is getting a little bit smarter today, through a software update that arrives via iOS 11. Smarter, that is, when it comes to playing music.

For starters, you now have the ability to “pair” two HomePods for a full stereo effect, with the left and right speakers playing the left and right audio channels accordingly, and independently adjusting to where you place them. The feature was demonstrated to me at an Apple test space here (though I haven't yet tried it on my own) and sounded great.

You must be willing to splurge on two HomePods, which will set you back nearly $700.

More: Apple's pricey HomePod sounds great but exacts some trade-offs

More: We asked Google Assistant, Amazon 's Alexa and Apple's Siri 150 questions. Here's who won.

Apple has been promising stereo pairing and another feature unveiled today — multi-room audio — for the HomePod since it went on sale in February. Neither is unique: I’ve paired two Google Home Max speakers, for example, for a similar full stereo impact. Multiroom audio works with Sonos-branded and other speakers.

Not to mention that Sonos One, which sounds good, too, costs just $199 and can be controlled through Amazon's Alexa and connects to a variety of music services. Apple Music is one of the services you can play on Sonos One but you cannot control it through Alexa.

Still, these are welcome upgrades for anyone who has bought or is thinking of buying HomePod.

The second new feature, multi-room audio, adds support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 wireless streaming technology. This gives owners of two or more HomePods the ability to play the same music throughout your house, or different music in different rooms, all controlled by speaking to one speaker. For instance, talking to the HomePod in the kitchen you could say, “Hey Siri, play Frank Sinatra in the living room” or “Hey Siri, move the music from the living room to the kitchen, or "Hey Siri, play this in the bedroom.”)

The good news here is that you’ll also be able to eventually use the multiroom audio feature with third-party speakers that support AirPlay 2, a list of manufacturers that includes Bang & Olufsen, Bluesound, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Libratone, Marantz, Marshall, Naim, Pioneer and Sonos.

Apple demonstrated multi-room audio to me with several HomePods, and a pricey Bang & Olufsen speaker.

Apple’s speaker earned high marks from yours truly and other reviewers for having the best sound among smart speakers in its class. But Apple's is mostly a closed system that demands that you subscribe to Apple's own Apple Music subscription service ($9.99 a month; $14.99 family) if you want to use it to hear music controlled by Siri.

And apart from music, HomePod just isn't as smart as rival speakers. Siri's IQ is lower than Alexa and the Google Assistant voices inside Echo and Google Home speakers.

Apple's iOS 11.4 software update adds support for multi-room audio, stereo pairing and Messages in iCloud.

Edward C. Baig

Best I can tell, nothing changes in that regard with today’s announcements, though the iOS 11.4 software upgrade does adds calendar support to the HomePod so that you can ask Siri to make appointments via voice, or read out the ones you already have out loud.

I would also expect (and hope) that Siri gets a brain infusion next week through the iOS 12 software update that Apple is expected to preview Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). We’ll see.

Meantime, iOS 11.4 does bring another overdue feature: syncing Messages across your various Apple devices in iCloud, which was previewed at last year’s WWDC. You can store your messages, photos and other attachments in iCloud to free up space on your devices. And when you delete messages and conversations they are automatically removed on all those devices.

You can fetch iOS 11.4 on your iPhone by tapping Settings, General, Software Update.

Email: ebaig@usatoday.com; Follow USA TODAY Personal Tech Columnist @edbaig on Twitter

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com