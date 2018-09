The long wait for new iPhones is now officially over.

At its annual September event, Apple introduced two new iPhone models the iPhone XS (pronounced "ten-ess" not "ex-ess"), iPhone XS Max. The new models are successors to last year's iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

As rumors anticipated, the new models ditch the home button in favor of the iPhone X's edge-to-edge display with Face ID facial recognition replacing the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

Both phones have the company's faster A12 Bionic processors as well as improved water resistance. Storage will start at 64GB of storage with other options available including a 512GB variety.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the two premium iPhones and direct successors to last year's popular iPhone X. Similar to the iPhone X, the iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch OLED display.

The XS Max can be equated to a "Plus" sized device, packing a supersized 6.5-inch OLED screen into a phone that is roughly the same size as Apple's previous Plus devices, which had 5.5-inch screens.

Pricing and release dates were not immediately available.

Apple is also expected to introduce a less expensive iPhone XR with a 6.1-inch LCD display, lower quality than the XS devices' premium OLED panels. It is expected, however, come in a variety of colors including black, red, white, blue, coral and yellow.

