Postal service police screen employees entering the Royal Palm processing and Distribution Center, Oct. 25, 2018 in Opa-locka, Fla.

Josh Replogle, AP

After 12 potential explosive devices were mailed to prominent Democrats, law enforcement authorities Friday continue to search post offices after warning the public that more packages could still be at large.

"This has to be taken with the most seriousness," New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters at a Thursday news conference when asked to address claims that the mailings were part of a hoax. "We are treating them as suspected explosive devices."

So far, none of the suspected packages have injured anyone.

Officials were searching a mail distribution center in Florida Thursday night for possible clues on where the packages originated. A scare at Time Warner Center in New York also caused more panic, after reports of unattended packages.

Here's what we know now.

What do we know about the latest packages?

The two latest packages bring the total to 12 bomb-like devices.

The FBI confirmed Friday that they had found a suspicious package "similar in appearance to the others" that was addressed to Democrat Sen. Cory Booker in Florida.

The #FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker. — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was the target of another bomb-like device recovered in Manhattan, a person familiar with the matter told USA TODAY Friday. The device was addressed to Clapper and had the office of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the return address.

The New York Police Department had closed a Manhattan intersection to traffic and pedestrians near W. 52nd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues on Friday morning to handle the suspicious package.

The person was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

What's the Opa Locka, Florida, connection?

A postal distribution center in Opa Locka, Florida, is being closely monitored because several of the suspicious packages might have passed through it, according to a law enforcement official who is not authorized to comment publicly. Miami-Dade police bomb-squad and K-9 officers were called out to the center Thursday evening as federal authorities continued their investigation at the facility.

What about Thursday's Time Warner evacuation?

Time Warner Center in midtown Manhattan, where CNN's New York offices are located, was partially evacuated Thursday night when the New York Police Department responded to reports of a pair of unattended packages.

The packages were cleared and no threat was found. Earlier this week, a bomb-like device was sent to the building addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan and the CNN offices were evacuated.

Where were packages addressed?

Hillary Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York

Former President Barack Obama's residence in Washington

Former CIA Director John Brennan, sent to CNN’s offices in New York City

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters

Florida's Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (a package discovered at her office was addressed to former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder)

Billionaire George Soros, in the mailbox at his home in Bedford, New York

Former Vice President Joe Biden; two packages were intercepted at Delaware postal facilities

Robert De Niro's offices in New York

New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker in Florida

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper in New York

Will there be more suspicious packages?

Authorities warned the public on Thursday to be on the lookout for more suspicious packages that could still be in the mail system.

O'Neill told reporters there are no current or credible threats that law enforcement is aware of. And he expressed confidence that the culprit would be caught.

Two law enforcement officials said Thursday that investigators have been increasingly focused on the mail streams in and out of Florida, largely since the device addressed to Holder was recovered when it was re-routed back to the return address of Wasserman Schultz. The two officials who are not authorized to comment publicly said authorities had not identified a suspect.

Online and social diagram details the basic components used in the bomb-like devices that have been delivered to political figures in the past few days.

Frank Pompa, USA TODAY

Contributing: Ledyard King, Bart Jansen, Kevin Johnson and Ryan Miller

