'Dr. Beach' ranks America's top 10 beaches for 2018 Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, has been named the USA's best beach by Dr. Beach. Stephen Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University, used 50 criteria to come up with his annual list. They include sand and water quality as well as safety and management. 01 / 10 Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, has been named the USA's best beach by Dr. Beach. Stephen Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University, used 50 criteria to come up with his annual list. They include sand and water quality as well as safety and management. 01 / 10

Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, is the USA’s best beach, according to an annual survey by “Dr. Beach.”

Dr. Beach, aka Stephen Leatherman, a coastal expert and professor at Florida International University, has been compiling the annual rankings since 1991.

He uses 50 criteria to evaluate the beaches, including water and sand quality as well

as safety and management. Bonus points are awarded for prohibition of smoking on beaches.

Dr. Beach calls Kapalua Bay Beach “a perfect beach for swimming and snorkeling in the clear, azure waters that are protected by two headlands formed long ago by lava flows into the sea.”

“This beautiful crescent-shaped, white sand beach is bounded by these rocky anchors where good restaurants can be found,” he writes.

For more on the top 10 beaches, go to DrBeach.org.

World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa) 01 / 50 TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa) 01 / 50

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com