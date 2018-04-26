GENEVA — Should U.S. citizens abroad pretend to be Canadian to avoid criticism of their country’s politics, eh?

That question, long debated on tourist and expatriate websites, is now being used to encourage U.S. expats to register to vote in this year’s midterm elections.

Action Together: Zurich, a group of about 270 U.S. citizens living in Switzerland, created a series of witty YouTube skits. Two of the clips show American women pretending to be Canadian because, one of them says, “it’s so embarrassing to be an American right now.” Other clips allude to difficulties in speaking a foreign language. All end with a message that living abroad may be hard, but registering to vote is easy.

The goal of these non-partisan videos “is to gently nudge Americans all over the world to make sure they register to vote,” said Alexandra Dufresne, the group’s co-founder.

“The midterm elections are arguably critical to the state of our democracy, so we are doing everything we can to spread the social norm of voting from abroad,” added Dufresne, a native of New Haven, Conn., who has lived in Switzerland for two years.

This year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.

The inspiration for the tongue-in-cheek clips came from the 2016 presidential election, said Victoria Finn, who co-produced the skits with Dufresne. “We watched a lot of the comedy coming out of the U.S., much of which was cathartic,” she said.

“However, we did not want to just wallow in gallows humor but to inspire one another to take action, however small,” added the San Francisco native, who has lived in Switzerland three years.

Expatriates got the right to vote in 1975, when the Overseas Citizens Voting Rights became law. The U.S. government does not track how many Americans live abroad or how many are eligible to vote. The estimates vary widely between 2.6 and 9 million.

More than 633,000 Americans voted from abroad in the 2016 presidential election, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. In the United States, this number was 140 million.

But only 93,000 expats cast an absentee ballot in the last midterm election in 2014, said Susan Dzieduszycka-Suinat, president of U.S. Vote Foundation.

The reason for the low turnout is not just apathy. Expatriates “are like most voters in America who don’t know or understand what midterms are and the impact they can have on the balance of power in government,” she added.

If voting in large numbers, expats can swing the outcome of close congressional/Senate races. This happened in the 2006 midterm election, when overseas voters provided winning margins to Democrat Jim Webb in Virginia’s Senate race and in Democrat Al Franken’s 2008 Senate victory in Minnesota.

The group’s skits have gotten many votes of confidence from people on social media. “One friend in Norway said she hadn’t planned on voting this November but, after watching the videos, she is,” Finn said.

And another expat commented on the group’s Facebook page that she sent out her registration form and is “looking forward to voting in the midterms.”

