PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia home where Grace Kelly grew up has been restored to its original glory.

Toby Boshak, executive director of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, tells NBC's Today that the six-bedroom, 2.5-story Colonial home will be used occasionally by Kelly's son Prince Albert II and his family.

It will also house offices for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and host events for the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, which provides scholarships to emerging talent in theater, dance, and film.

Kelly, an Oscar-winning actress, became Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III in 1956. She died in 1982.

Prince Albert II bought the home in 2016 and renovated it to look like it did when his mother lived there.

It won't be open to the public as a museum.

