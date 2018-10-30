LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Next stop: Los Angeles.

American Airlines is adding a daily nonstop flight, beginning April 2, to its LAX hub from Kentucky's Louisville International Airport, airport officials announced last week.

Los Angeles is the country's second-largest metropolitan area and third-largest in the world by gross domestic product, a measure of economic activity, board chairman Jim Welch noted in remarks to reporters Thursday.

In other words, Los Angeles is a "biggie," Welch said.

The new flight, on a 128-seat Airbus 319, is designed to cater to business travelers. It will depart from Louisville at 7:24 a.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 9 a.m., local time. A return flight departs at 10:55 p.m. and arrives in Louisville at 6:02 a.m.

"The flight is great for attracting business, showcasing our city to new clientele in the West Coast market and giving us quicker access to workforce and growth opportunities," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. Fischer serves on the board of the local airport authority.

The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
01 / 43
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
02 / 43
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
03 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
04 / 43
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
05 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
06 / 43
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
07 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
08 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
09 / 43
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
10 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
11 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
12 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
13 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
14 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
15 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
16 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
17 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
18 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
19 / 43
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
20 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
21 / 43
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
22 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
23 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
24 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
25 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
26 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
27 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
28 / 43
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
29 / 43
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
30 / 43
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
31 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
32 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
33 / 43
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
34 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
35 / 43
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
36 / 43
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
37 / 43
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
38 / 43
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
39 / 43
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
40 / 43
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
41 / 43
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
42 / 43
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
43 / 43
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

American already offers seven nonstop destinations from Louisville: Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, Washington Reagan National, Philadelphia and New York LaGuardia. With the Los Angeles flight, Louisville residents have a new gateway for international travel.

LAX serves as American's hub for flights to Asia, something Gov. Matt Bevin's office alluded to in a statement prior to the announcement. Bevin told reporters on Wednesday the flight would help grow the local economy.

To coax the carrier into offering the route, a local group dedicated to bringing more nonstop flights to big coastal cities has worked behind the scenes to insure American against losses.

The group — the Louisville Regional Airlift Development or LRAD program — is using a $3 million pool to backstop any losses, quarterly, over two years, state Cabinet for Economic Development Secretary Terry Gill told the Courier Journal.

Much of that $3 million is public money. It includes a $1.33 million grant from the state, $400,000 from the city of Louisville and $300,000 from Louisville Tourism. 

Most recently, the group secured a $900,000 grant and $600,000 loan from the Louisville Renaissance Zone Corp., a nonprofit responsible for developing 260 acres near the Louisville International Airport. It shares a board of directors with the local airport authority. 

LRAD continues to push for nonstop flights to Boston, San Francisco and Seattle, for which it would offer a similar revenue guarantee. 

Nonstop flights to these cities would help grow the region's convention and tourism business and better serve local industry and education communities, proponents led by Humana co-founder David Jones Sr. have argued.

More than 500,000 local passengers, or a third of Louisville's annual air travelers drive to Cincinnati or Nashville for better air service, the group has said.

Proponents also say lack of air service holds back the city’s population growth. One LRAD presentation compares Louisville’s population to that of Austin, Charlotte, Nashville and Raleigh since 1980, the Courier Journal previously reported. 

Louisville’s metropolitan area, as currently defined, had a larger population than that of Austin, Nashville and Raleigh, and was about 100,000 people behind that of Charlotte in 1980, according to the Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville. Today, Louisville trails them all. 

Over the past decade, the number of nonstop destinations reachable from Louisville has held steady at around 30, while the number reachable from Nashville, a small-scale hub for Southwest Airlines, has grown from 49 to 64, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said last week.

Louisville to LAX flight
Jim Welch, chairman of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority shakes hands with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, left, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer shakes hands with LRAA Executive Director Dan Mann at the announcement of new direct service to Los Angeles beginning in April, 2019. The flights will be provided by American Airlines utilizing a 128-seat Airbus. Oct. 25, 2018
Special to Courier-Journal by David R. Lutman

Still, the number of passengers going through Louisville is up 11 percent compared to last year. United Airlines, in particular, has upped both the frequency and size of its flights from Louisville to Chicago, Newark and Houston. A one-third increase in available seats made Louisville the sixth-fastest growing airport for United, the airport said last week.

Meanwhile, Louisville International Airport is slated for $100 million in upgrades over the next three to five years. These include replacing the airport’s jetways, its rental car area, elevators and moving walkways.

Reach reporter Alfred Miller at amiller@gannett.com or 502-582-7142. Follow him on Twitter @AlfredFMiller. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: courier-journal.com/subscribe.

Louisville to LAX flight
After an announcement at Louisville International Airport, of new direct service to Los Angeles beginning in April, 2019, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, left, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speak behind the announcement poster. Oct. 25, 2018
Special to Courier-Journal by David R. Lutman
Usat American Airlines 22
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY
