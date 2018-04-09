Amazon's meteoric stock surge pushed its market value above $1 trillion on Tuesday, a milestone that makes the online retail giant only the second publicly traded company in the U.S. to pass that mark -- following Apple.

Amazon topped $1 trillion when its shares climbed past $2050.27 in late-morning trading and hit an intraday record high of $2,050.50 on Tuesday. Shares have since pulled back to around $2,025 for a gain of 0.7 percent.

The accomplishment comes after Amazon's per share price crossing $2,000 for the first time last week.

Under CEO Jeff Bezos, who is now the richest person in the world with a net worth of an estimated $166 billion, Amazon has emerged as the most powerful force in the e-commerce business, capturing roughly 50 percent of the online retail market, according to eMarketer.

But it's not just Amazon's disruptive force in retail that has attracted investors on Wall Street. The company has diversified its sales and profit streams to a number of businesses, ranging from its public cloud computing business to paid subscription services like Amazon Prime to advertising revenue.

Some Wall Street pros see the stock climbing even higher.

Last week, citing Amazon's improving business mix, rapid growth and profit potential, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak upped his price target for Amazon shares to $2,500, which if reached would boost the company's market capitalization to more than $1.2 trillion.

In the race for most valuable U.S. company, Amazon now trails iPhone maker Apple by roughly $100 billion.

Amazon's stock, which is up 75 percent this year, has been one of Wall Street's top performers in the bull market that began back in March 2009, gaining more than 3,000 percent, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Amazon is also pushing into new businesses, such as groceries, a move highlighted by its purchase last year of upscale grocer Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion. It also entered the health care space in June with the purchase of online pharmacy PillPack.

The only other U.S. stocks within striking distance of a $ 1 trillion market value are Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet, both which are valued at roughly $850 billion.

