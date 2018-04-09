An Amazon truck.

SAN FRANCISCO – Amazon's $1 trillion market value is great for shareholders and a testament to how much consumers love the e-retailer's two-day shipping. But a rash of attention to its gilded status may not come at the best time.

Amazon on Tuesday became the second U.S. public company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, following Apple's surge last month.

While the actual dollar amount Amazon is worth doesn’t matter that much, what it reflects – $178 billion in annual revenue, over half a billion workers, and an expanding reach into health care, advertising, artificial intelligence, facial recognition and transportation – could bring it greater scrutiny from politicians who have already warned it's exerting too much control over our lives.

"It becomes more important to engage in a dialogue about broader impacts of your technology as well as your corporate footprint," said William Riggs, a planning strategist and professor at the University of San Francisco. "The increased power and command of the marketplace necessitate increased responsibility."

To a degree, Amazon is like an enormous bird of prey that’s been able to fly slightly below the radar in the increasingly politicized world of tech. Facebook, Google and Twitter were faulted for allowing faked news and foreign manipulation schemes to game their platforms during the 2016 presidential election. More recently, they've tried to rebuff charges their politically liberal staff mute conservative voices. Public distrust has grown.

But Amazon's brand perception has stayed steady, as Americans prioritize convenience of package delivery, streaming video and smart speakers over concerns it's becoming too intrusive.

Nobody’s ever complained that Amazon’s giving them too good a deal, said Aswath Damodaran, a professor of finance at New York University's Stern School of Business.

“If you were a candidate and you said you were going to force Amazon to stop offering Prime below cost, you’d lose the election,” he said.

But politicians have made pointed attacks on its practices, including President Donald Trump's accusations it didn't pay taxes and underpays the U.S. Postal Service for delivering its packages. Trump has also attacked CEO Jeff Bezos over his separate ownership of The Washington Post.

Then last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dinged Amazon for a different set of alleged faults. The former presidential candidate claimed its lower-level employees did not make a fair wage. In a rare response, Amazon in a blog post called statements about worker conditions in its fulfillment centers "inaccurate and misleading." The company has largely stayed silent when attacked by Trump.

The $1 trillion valuation of a company run by Bezos, the world’s richest person, may not make it more of a target of concerns about size and equity than it was a week ago. But it doesn't help.

Just a year ago, some Democrats were floating anti-trust concerns from Amazon's acquisition of grocery store chain Whole Foods. Amazon's sprawl into new sectors, its dominance of e-commerce and fresh reminders of how online shopping has upended Main Street made the company one of the main targets of "techlash," a political sentiment that sought to rein in big tech companies.

On Amazon's side, there’s no legal precedent in the United States for breaking up a company simply because of its size. The metric is whether it dominates and therefore controls a specific market. That’s simply not the case for Amazon. Michael Pachter, managing director for equity research at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, estimates the company has 1.5% market share of retail, which is too small to give it pricing power.

“The antitrust laws are designed to remedy anticompetitive behavior, and there is no evidence that Amazon’s market share allows them the market power to behave in an anticompetitive manner,” he said.

