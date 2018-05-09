Thousands of Amazon.com users reported issues searching the online retailer for products on Wednesday, according to the website Down Detector and social media reports.

Many reports complained that searching the massive online retailer returned no results.

"It's not just you, Amazon search appears to be down," CNET reported Wednesday.

The publication reported the search outage affected desktop, mobile and app users beginning around 4 p.m. EDT. By 5:30 p.m., USA TODAY was successfully able to complete searches using all three platforms.

Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment, but an Amazon support page suggested that users try a different browser. In a tweet, Amazon Help said that search "seems to work fine."

Users flooded the website Down Detector with thousands of reported problems using Amazon's services on Wednesday afternoon, a sizable spike from the handful of reports the site received earlier in the day.

So I'm trying to search for stuff on #Amazon right now, and while the page shows "1-16 of 54 results" or w/e, there are no actual results, for any search. WHAT is happening? Like, it looks like there are results, but it's just blank where the results should be. #whyyyyy — Carmen Austin (@PerAlasAnser) September 5, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com