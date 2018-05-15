25 must-see buildings and public spaces in Hawaii Built in 1929, the Alexander and Baldwin Building in Honolulu is a four-story building constructed of steel with concrete casings. The most dominant feature is the high double pitch, with wide overhangs, tile roof which features exposed rafters. The Alexander and Baldwin Building is significant for its association with the Alexander and Baldwin corporation which has played an important role in the economic development of Hawaiʻi. The building is also significant as an example of architecture that combines Asian and Western designs adapted to the Hawaiian climate designed by C.W. Dickey and Hart Wood. 01 / 27 Built in 1929, the Alexander and Baldwin Building in Honolulu is a four-story building constructed of steel with concrete casings. The most dominant feature is the high double pitch, with wide overhangs, tile roof which features exposed rafters. The Alexander and Baldwin Building is significant for its association with the Alexander and Baldwin corporation which has played an important role in the economic development of Hawaiʻi. The building is also significant as an example of architecture that combines Asian and Western designs adapted to the Hawaiian climate designed by C.W. Dickey and Hart Wood. 01 / 27

USA TODAY Travel and the American Institute of Architects (AIA) are teaming up to help travelers find the best buildings in America. We asked AIA chapters nationwide to name 25 structures visitors to their state should see. These architects and design professionals also share their perspective on why these buildings, monuments and gardens are so significant.

Tour noteworthy buildings as recommended by AIA Hawaii in the carousel above, such as the Painted Church, former palaces for the royal family of Hawaii, and even an IBM building designed to look like a punch card for a computer. And then come back each month as we crisscross the country in search of amazing architecture.

