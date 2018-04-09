Alaska Airlines, Virgin America begin merger process

Alaska Airlines is adding Ohio to its route map, saying Seattle-Columbus flights will launch March 7.

The city will become Alaska Airlines' first destination in Ohio. The carrier will operate one daily round-trip flight with Airbus A320 aircraft.

Alaska Airlines would be the only airline to fly nonstop between Seattle and Columbus, based on current schedules.

The new service continues Alaska Airlines’ effort to beef up schedules from its Seattle hub, where it has faced increasing competition from partner-turned-rival Delta during the past several years.

"Alaska Airlines continues to connect the West Coast with exciting new destinations across the country," John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning and alliances at Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. "This new service to Columbus represents Alaska's first destination in the Buckeye State, and our commitment to offer the most nonstop destinations from our hometown of Seattle."

Columbus will become the 90th destination that Alaska Airlines serves nonstop from Seattle, home to both its headquarters and busiest hub.

Overall, Columbus joins a growing roster of Midwest options for Alaska Airlines’ West Coast customers. The company says it currently operates an average of 31 daily flights from its West Coast bases in California, Oregon and Washington to 10 Midwestern destinations (Chicago O’Hare; Detroit; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Oklahoma City; Omaha; St. Louis; and Wichita, Kansas.

Alaska Airlines, which acquired California-based Virgin America in 2016, has emerged as a dominant player on the West Coast. Aside from its main hub in Seattle, the carrier also operates hubs or focus cities in Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; San Jose, California; San Francisco; and Anchorage, Alaska.

