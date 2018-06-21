ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Despite issues with a handful of renegade video makers who scared advertisers and made for a "tough" year, YouTube unloaded a surprise Thursday: It’s audience is bigger than ever.

The world’s number one video network has grown to 1.9 billion monthly viewers, from 1.5 million at the same time last June, according to Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer. He made the announcement at the VidCon convention in Anaheim, Calif., a fanfest for online video enthusiasts.

“We’re growing every single month,” Mohan told USA TODAY in an exclusive interview. “Just a few weeks ago, that number was 1.8 billion. We have creators with viewership that’s higher than many cable channels."

He added that YouTube's goal is to make sure that the service continues to "provide the innovation that enables them to connect to their community.”

Unlike most video networks, Google-owned YouTube rewards video makers with a hefty cut of the ad revenues when they attract large followings to the videos they post. Mohan wouldn’t break out a figure, but says Google pays out “millions and millions” or dollars to creators every month.

But at the same time, YouTube has had to contend with some edgy video producers who attract large followings but scare off advertisers.

One is Logan Paul, who was one of the most viewed video makers on YouTube. At the end of 2017, he shot a video of a Japanese suicide victim and followed up by tasering a dead rat, which caused many advertisers to flee.

YouTube warned Paul that one more strike against its community standards and he would be off the platform.

Additionally, YouTube adjusted the hurdle video makers needed to jump through to participate in the “Partner” program of shared revenues. It lowered the minimum number of subscriber to a channel to 1,000 but imposed, for the first time, a requirement that 4,000 total hours of videos be viewed. The new requirement caused an uproar among those who have smaller channels.

Many small creators complained about losing their money-making opportunities, but the changes have worked out, says Mohan. The creators with the largest following -- those earning $10,000 or more a month -- is up 35%. Those earning $100,000 or more is up 40%.

The “key learning” from what Mohan says was a “tough year” is that “the vast majority of creators are trying to do the right thing and conduct themselves admirably." He said his job is to build the right tools for them while also addressing the troublemakers who may have taken advantage of the openness of the platform and working closely with advertisers, "giving them comfort to be on YouTube.”

While several advertisers did flee, most stayed, he said, and Procter & Gamble recently returned to the fold.

Beyond assuring creators that YouTube loves them and wants them to succeed, Mohan announced a new tool to help them make money. Within the next few days, channels with at least 10,000 subscribers will be able to offer merchandising to their fans, from underneath their videos.

YouTube will provide creators with a drop-down menu that will let them sell merchandise and choose the pricing .

“We want to make it as easy as possible for them,” he says.

Also Wednesday, Facebook-owned Instagram took a shot at YouTube by announcing a new video app, IGTV, which, like YouTube, is also exhibiting at VidCon.

Mohan declined to offer a reaction.

“We’ve grown because we focus on our users,” he says. “We remain the leader in online video, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

