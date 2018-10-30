Nina (Virginia) Torres, owner of Cakes Plus in Tampa, Florida, takes a cake order. Torres, originally from Puerto Rico, overcame language and knowledge barriers to run a successful small business.

Andrea Melendez, The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press

In 1992, Nina Torres was a stay-at-home mom.

Her family had moved to Tampa from San Juan, Puerto Rico in the mid-1980s. Her husband worked long hours as a nuclear pharmacist for the Veterans Hospital. Her kids were teenagers with lives of their own. And Nina was — usually bored.

“My English was no good back then, so I didn’t like going out,” she said. “I had nothing to do.”

So, she found something. Or, rather, she created something.

On a quiet spring day, Torres left her empty house and scouted real estate. She stumbled across a 600-square-foot strip-mall space tucked next to a Hungry Howie’s pizza restaurant, in a working-class neighborhood of North Tampa. She called a real estate agent; a few hours later she signed a lease.

Torres drove home to flesh out a business plan – and tell her family.

“Nobody knew. I did it all by myself,” Torres said, laughing. “I came home and told them: I’m going to do baking classes. My kids thought I was crazy.”

Twenty-six years later, Torres’s family has changed their tune. Her classes have evolved into a pair of custom bakeries and coffee shops now known as Cakes Plus. Her signature, scratch-baked cakes have graced the tables of world-famous actors and elite athletes such as John Travolta, Tom Cruise and Derek Jeter.

Not bad for a woman who had no formal business or baking training, and who learned most of her English from her kids. Mastering the language and the ways of business were Torres's biggest challenges, but she never questioned herself.

“I started with nothing,” Torres said. “I just had me. I had my work ethic and my drive, that’s it.”

Nina Torres, the owner of Cakes Plus in Tampa, Florida, is known for her sugar flowers that are made by hand. Not only does she add them to her own cakes, she sells them to other cake makers.

Andrea Melendez, The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press

Back in San Juan, Torres worked as a nutritionist. She baked a little on the side, developing a pound cake recipe that quickly became a family favorite.

Torres first baked the deceptively simple cake – an amalgam of butter, eggs and flour scented with brandy, sherry and rum – for her daughter’s first birthday. She made it every year, and then twice a year after her son, Mario, was born.

“Everybody loved that cake,” said Mario Torres, who now serves as the pastry chef for Cakes Plus. “Whenever we’d have people over, they’d ask: Is she making her pound cake?”

After signing that lease years ago, Nina Torres spread word of her classes through friends and family. She collected deposits and used them to buy flour and eggs. She dragged tools from her home kitchen to her business one, and combed thrift stores for secondhand mixing bowls and whisks.

The classes sold out.

Torres reinvested every penny of profit into the business. She painted her own sign on a sheet of plywood. And she signed up for classes of her own to learn more technical skills: how to make and roll fondant; how to create pastillage and gum paste; how to transform those ingredients into intricate flowers and glimmering seashells.

As Torres’s skills increased, so did the demand for her cakes. Her baking classes gave way to wedding shower-filled weekends and meetings with brides-to-be months ahead of their big days.

“Nobody had seen anything like this back then,” Torres said.

In the years before Food Network and Instagram, Torres’s towering tiers of colorful fondant and edible peonies were unique works of art. She started by using her pound cake as the base (it’s still the best-seller), but soon expanded to chocolate, coconut, red velvet, caramel – or whatever her customers dream up.

A hand-decorated, scratch-made cake from Cakes Plus in Tampa, Florida, owned by Nina Torres. Originally from Puerto Rico, Torres started her business 26 years ago with baking classes. Now she owns a 4000 square-foot building where she operates the shop with her husband and son.

Andrea Melendez/The News-Press/USA Today

Her cakes can be layered with an equally varying number of custom fillings and finished with any of her scratch-made frostings. Torres and her employees make their fondant, pastillage and gum paste the old-fashioned way – by hand. It’s that devotion to freshness, Torres said, that sets Cakes Plus apart.

“We only make as many cakes as we can make each week,” she said. “When we’re booked, that’s it. I will not sacrifice quality for quantity.” They bake about 50 cakes in a busy week.

In 2001, her son Mario joined the business after graduating culinary school and studying under renowned pastry chefs in Seattle and New York, including renowned wedding cake designer and frequent “Cake Wars” judge Ron Ben-Israel.

Mario remembers calling his mom crazy 26 years ago. Now, he calls her boss.

“She inspires us constantly,” Mario Torres said. “All of this is because of her. This is where hard work gets you.”

Nina Torres still enjoys decorating cakes after more than 26 years in business as owner of Cakes Plus in Tampa, Florida. Her son Mario Torres, shown rolling out homemade fondant for a cake, serves as her pastry chef.

Andrea Melendez, (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press

