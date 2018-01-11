In this Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris at a home which exploded following a gas line failure in Lawrence, Mass. Federal prosecutors have been conducting a criminal investigation into the natural gas explosions and fires that rocked three communities north of Boston in September.

A federal grand jury has opened a criminal investigation into the deadly natural gas explosions that rocked three Massachusetts towns in September, the company that operates the system disclosed Thursday.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nisource Inc. said it was served with subpoenas by a federal grand jury in Boston on Sept. 24. That was two weeks after a sudden increase in gas pressure caused 131 homes and businesses in the Merrimack Valley to catch fire or explode.

Nisource, the parent company of local utility Columbia Gas, says it's cooperating with the investigation, and a parallel probe by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB has said that Columbia Gas gave bad work orders to crews replacing old, cast-iron pipes in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Those orders failed to take into account a pressure-sensing feedback line, causing the system to pump high-pressure gas into the system.

Homes and businesses across Lawrence, Andover and North Andover were destroyed. One person was killed and 23 were injured. Thousands were evacuated; many remain homeless.

The incident demonstrated the perils of the aging natural gas infrastructure to neighborhoods around the country.

A USA TODAY investigation published Thursday shows progress has been slow in upgrading tens of thousands of miles of old, cast-iron and bare steel pipelines, despite decades of government warnings. Boston and its suburbs have some of the oldest gas pipes in the country.

Nisource President Joseph Hamrock spoke of the catastrophe during conference call with investors and analysts Thursday.

"This tragic event has been a humbling experience for all of us at Nisource and Columbia Gas," he said. "We realized that much work lies ahead of us to finish our service restoration in Greater Lawrence, and regain the trust of our customers and the communities we serve."

Nisource said the explosions forced service shutdowns to roughly 8,500 gas meters, including approximately 700 for businesses.

The disaster has cost the company about $462 million so far, the company reported. But it said it expects the expenses will be “substantially recovered” through insurance payments.

Nisource said it has about $800 million in liability insurance coverage.

The costs include $415 million in third-quarter expenses for personal injuries, property and infrastructure damage, and payments to other utilities that aided with the restoration effort, the company said.

Nisource faces legal action from victims of the blasts, including a possible class-action lawsuit.

The company's shares closed up fractionally at $25.37 in Thursday trading.

