Unusual gas stations in all 50 states

Florida: Harold’s Auto Center in Spring Hill is dinosaur-shaped, as it was originally built by Sinclair Oil Co., whose logo is a dinosaur.

Gas stations can be more than just a place to refuel your vehicle. They offer a chance to stretch your legs, check out the scenery and maybe even get a taste of the local flavors. And the gas stations in the gallery above offer a little something extra to check out during your next road trip.

Using Google Maps, we've tracked down some of the most unusual and interesting gas stations and convenience stores across the USA. There are retro stations along Route 66 filled with memorabilia; stations that have been converted into restaurants and museums; and architectural wonders including dinosaurs, a teapot, a castle and even a station designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. You'll also find the World's Largest Truck Stop and the World's Largest Gift Store, a marijuana dispensary, a live trout aquarium, the birthplace of a U.S. president and casinos where you can try your luck.

And don't worry – plenty of these locations also have functioning auto shops in case you need a little help on the road.

Scroll through the slideshow above to check out these unique pit stops, and then find more inspiration for your next road trip in the galleries below.

