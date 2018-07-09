Too much good news about the economy could be bad news for markets and your 401(k).

It sounds counterintuitive, but history shows that when stocks and a slew of economic signals are at or near peak levels, financial markets are more vulnerable.

The risk for stocks, which hit fresh highs in late August, is this: If the economy can't keep up its heady pace and business headlines turn less positive, disappointed investors could sell shares and send the market lower.

Heady times

At the moment, things sure are heady. On Friday, the government said hourly wage growth rose at its fastest pace since 2009 and the unemployment rate held at an 18-year low. That extends a trend of strong economic reports, with numbers coming in at their best levels in years. Consumer confidence is the highest since 2000. Small-business owners are the most optimistic they've been in 35 years. Profits of companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index are growing at their fastest pace since 2010. And the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the week ended Sept. 1, was the lowest since December 1969.

The strong results are being driven, in part, by President Donald Trump's stimulative policies, such as tax cuts and less regulation of businesses.

What's not to like?

For some, a fear that the economy can't get any better.

"The stock market is relentless in asking the question, 'What's next?' " says Tom Essaye, founder of the "Sevens Report," a financial newsletter. "The idea of 'peak everything' is a legitimate one. There is a fear that ... while things are great right now, it's as good as it gets."

The rising skepticism about whether current trends can last is one of the reasons the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market, the S&P 500, is up only 7.4 percent this year, even though earnings for the large-company stocks in the index are up 25 percent in the second quarter, says Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors.

Still, while investors should be on the lookout for signs of a slowing economy, Ablin doesn't see trends deteriorating quickly. With many of Trump's "pro-growth policies already in place," even if growth slows, he says, it will still remain positive.

"I don't think we are poised to fall off a cliff," Ablin says.

The boost from Trump's stimulative policies, adds Massud Ghaussy, senior analyst, Nasdaq Advisory Services, should not be underestimated. "I'm quite optimistic the economy will continue to deliver strong gains," he says.

Signs of risk

Still, investors must remain on guard.

The economy and financial markets, of course, still face obstacles that could knock them off track. Those risks include fading tax cut benefits, the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, a potential spike in inflation, the threat of a faster-than-expected rise in interest rates, as well as ongoing declines in leading and high-priced technology stocks.

Despite those risks, Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, reminds investors that trying to spot the top of a market is futile.

"Predicting peaks and troughs is impossible, illogical and reeks of fear, not analysis," says Belski.

Just because economic data has come in strong doesn't mean it can't remain strong, Belski adds. Also working in the market's favor, he says, is a skeptical investor population that still doubts the market's ability to move higher. This mindset, which keeps investors from getting euphoric, has been a hallmark and driver of the current nine-year bull market, the longest ever.

Richard Bernstein, CEO and chief investment officer at New York-based investment firm Richard Bernstein Advisors, questions why good news on the economy would cause for concern. Stocks are far more vulnerable to a bear market, or drop of 20 percent or more, he says, "when investors are so heady that they ignore bad news."

Good time to prepare for the bad

Still, the best time to prepare your portfolio for bad times is in good times. As billionaire investor Warren Buffett often says, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”

Right now, many investors are thinking more about making money in the market than losing it.

That's why you must guard against complacency, warns Sung Won Sohn, chief economist at SS Economics in Los Angeles.

Markets tend to overshoot to both the downside and upside, he says, and this market is no exception.

"The fact that the economy is at the 'Peak of Everything' is a good sign that soon we could be looking down the slope," Sohn told USA TODAY in an email.

