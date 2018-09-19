Four people were wounded Wednesday when a gunman opened fired at Wisconsin office building, authorities in Middleton said.

A phalanx of police vehicles and ambulances descended on the offices of a software company amid reports of an active shooter. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in St. Paul said it was responding, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office said it was also assisting at the scene.

City Administrator Mike Davis said the suspected shooter was also injured. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately released.

"Officers and emergency personnel are on the scene," Middleton Police said in a statement. "Please lock all doors, stay inside and shelter in place until further notice."

There were at least two officers involved in this shooting, according to police radio traffic. Another officer radioed that she was following an ambulance to a hospital "with the suspect."

Dozens of officers converged on the building, which houses businesses including software firms WTS Paradigm and Esker.

Judy Lahmers, a business analyst at WTS Paradigm, said she was working at her desk when she heard shots at about 10 a.m. local time. Lahmers said she fled the building and hid behind a car as the structure's glass entrance door shattered.

“I’m not looking back, I’m running as fast as I can. You just wonder, ‘Do you hide or do you run?’” she said.

She said she knew that one co-worker had been grazed by a gunshot but was OK. She called the shooting “totally unexpected. We’re all software people. We have a good group.”

Andrew King, an employee at TrafficCast at 1800 Deming Way, said he saw a man carrying a handgun inside the 1850 Deming Way building.

"I saw a dude walking with a gun inside the building," King told the Wisconsin State Journal. "He was just walking with it, and I didn't see any shooting."

School officials in neighboring Madison emailed parents saying police "have contained the situation in Middleton, and again, there is no threat to our schools."

Officers at the scene requested the state Department of Criminal Investigation respond to the scene. Officers also advised dispatchers that citizens in the area should "shelter in place" until given an all-clear by law enforcement.

Middleton is a suburb of Madison with about 17,000 residents.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com