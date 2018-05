People gather May 18, 2018, outside Barnett Intermediate School in Santa Fe, Texas, where parents gathered to pick up their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Marie D. De Jesus, Houston Chronicle via AP

SANTA FE — Students were just starting their day. It was first period art class.

Then it became a war zone.

For 30 minutes, authorities say Santa Fe High School was under siege by a teenage gunman armed with a shotgun and .38 caliber revolver. In the end, 10 were left dead and 10 others were wounded.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis carried out Friday’s deadly rampage entirely within the art complex at the high school, barricading himself inside from the fusillade of police officers' bullets that followed him there, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.



Law enforcement received the first calls at 7:32 a.m., according to an affidavit filed in Galveston County court Friday evening.

The art complex is made up of four rooms, each interconnected by interior hallways. Armed with a shotgun and .38 handgun, Pagourtzis walked in there Friday morning and began shooting students and teachers, said Henry, the county’s top administrator.

All of the injuries and deaths occurred within the art complex, he said. Henry said he didn’t know how many total students were in that part of the school when the shooting began.



“It’s tragic,” Henry said. “I don’t know how you make any sense of this.”

More: Santa Fe residents awake to a grim reality as authorities look for motive in Texas shooting

More: Texas school shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis hid firearms under long coat

Zachary Muehe, a sophomore at the school of roughly 1,400 students, was in art class when he heard three loud booms.

Muehe told The New York Times that he recognized Pagourtzis from the school's football team — then saw he was holding a shotgun.

"It was crazy watching him shoot and then pump. I remember seeing the shrapnel from the tables, whatever he hit. I remember seeing the shrapnel go past my face," he told the Times.

As he ran from the classroom, he told the newspaper he looked back and saw students lying on the ground.

"There was a girl on the ground, and he shot her in the head one or two times," he said.

The first one to confront Pagourtzis was the school's police officer John Barnes, who tried entering the art complex looking for the shooter, he said.

But Pagourtzis appeared to be ready for Barnes and fired at him, hitting him in the upper arm, Henry said. Barnes was in critical condition at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston on Friday.

"He was going to try to neutralize the shooter and the shooter was waiting for him," he said.

More: After Texas school shooting, Houston police chief says he's 'hit rock bottom' with inaction on gun control

Paige Curry was a few classrooms away as she heard the rounds echoing through the building. She and her classmates ran to hide behind a stage area in the school.

"I was very, very scared," Curry said, looking down as she spoke with a reporter at KPRC-TV, a local ABC affiliate. "I managed to keep calm through it all. There was another girl who was just freaking out. They were struggling really hard to keep her calm. It was really scary."

Law enforcement officers arriving at the scene exchanged a volley of gunfire with the suspect, Henry said. "There were a lot of spent rounds on the ground," he added.

More officers poured into the campus — from Santa Fe Police, Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies.

It wasn't until 8:02 a.m. — 30 minutes after the shooting started — that Pagourtzis exited one of the art classrooms and surrendered, authorities wrote in a court filing.

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the head of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, said the teen suspect "sort of fell to the ground and surrendered" in an apparent hope of avoiding a police confrontation.

It's unclear how long Pagourtzis was actively shooting and whether the teen was holed up with injured students, potentially slowing first responders from treating them.

Authorities recovered a couple of explosive devices at the school and "several" in Pagourtzis’ vehicle and home, McCaul said, and they’ve been sent for testing to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va.

It's still unclear whether any of the devices were used in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com