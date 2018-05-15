20 products for babies with a cult following on Amazon—and if they're worth it

Fisher-Price / Reviewed

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

When it comes to their children, parents want only the best baby products. It doesn’t matter if it’s something as simple as a baby wipe or as complex as a travel stroller—if it’s not a top-rated product, parents don’t want it!

For this reason, Amazon has become a go-to shopping location for new parents, as they can easily compare items and sort through the helpful reviews of other users. As more and more parents leave their reviews, certain baby products have emerged as the most popular—and we’ve put together a list for you!

The following are 20 baby products on Amazon that have cult-like followings—each has thousands of reviews and a high rating. We took a closer look at each one to see what makes it so great so you can make an informed decision whether you buy or not.

1. Super soft baby wipes

These wipes are soft, gentle, and affordable!

Amazon

Baby wipes are a must-have for all new parents, and one of the best deals you’ll find is for Amazon Elements Baby Wipes. With this product, you get six flip-top packs with 80 wipes each, and you can choose from sensitive, unscented, or fresh scent options. Parents can’t say enough about the amazing price for these soft, durable wipes—it’s no wonder there are so many rave reviews!

Reviews: 13,689

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Get Amazon Elements Baby Wipes on Amazon for $11.59

2. The only stroller you'll want to use

Travel with your baby in style!

Reviewed / T.J. Donegan

The Baby Jogger City, while it doesn't have quite so many reviews as the other items on this list, is hands down our favorite baby stroller. It's light, easy to fold, and has amazing maneuverability, making it a great choice for the family on the go. Reviewers agree that it's an especially good choice for vacations like, say, a trip to Disney World.

Reviews: 158

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Get the Baby Jogger City Mini for $259.99

3. A video monitor with interchangeable lenses

Keep an eye on your baby with this top-rated video monitor.

Infant Optics

This baby video monitor has over 24,000 reviews—yes, you read that right! The Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor has everything you could ever need to keep an eye on your child, including a long battery life, zoom and tilt capabilities, and even an interchangeable lens. Plus, it performed really well when we tested all the best baby video monitors.

Reviews: 24,483

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Get the Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor on Amazon for $165.96

4. A carrier that grows with your baby

Carry your baby four different ways!

Infantino

The Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier is a great investment for new parents, as it can be used several different ways. The carrier can accommodate babies from 8 to 32 pounds, and you can face your little one in, out, or on your back, depending on their size. After testing the best carriers out there, we gave this one our Best Value award because it's great for carrying older babies around if you're on a budget.

Reviews: 1,947

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Get the Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier on Amazon for $29.69

5. An unshakable baby gate

Keep little ones out of trouble with a sturdy baby gate.

Regalo

If certain rooms are off-limits to your baby, you’ll need a sturdy baby gate, like the Regalo Easy Step Walk Thru Gate. This product has a convenient one-hand open latch and a pressure mount system, and reviewers say it’s easy to install—just be sure to read the directions carefully.

If you're wondering how sturdy this baby gate is, I actually have this exact one for my 100-pound dog, and it works like a charm!

Reviews: 8,341

Average rating: 4.2 stars

Get the Regalo Easy Step Walk Thru Gate on Amazon for $32

6. Transition cups for toddlers

This cup can survive every toss and drop.

OXO Tot

Once your kid graduates from bottles but aren't quite ready for actual cups, it's time to implement the sippy cup. The OXO Tot Transitions Cup is basically spill-proof and comes out of the dishwasher squeaky clean. It's the best sippy cup we've ever tested and is consistently one of the most popular items our readers buy each month.

Reviews: 389

Average rating: 3.9 stars

Get the OXO Tot Transitions Cup for $9.99

7. A musical toy for little hands

Little ones will love playing music with this fun toy.

Baby Einstein

Babies will get a kick out of this musical toy. The Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Toy is designed for children 3 months and older, and it lights up and plays seven classic songs when they push the button. Parents say this product is great because it can be taken just about anywhere, but more importantly, it has volume control.

Reviews: 9,807

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy on Amazon for $8.99

8. A whale-shaped bathtime rinser

No more tears during bathtime!

Skip Hop

Make bathtime much more fun—and efficient—with the help of the Skip Hop Moby Bath Waterfall Rinser. This cute whale-shaped bath rinser has a unique design that lets you evenly pour water over your baby’s head for a safe, comfortable bathing experience.

Reviews: 1,277

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Get the Skip Hop Moby Bath Tear-Free Waterfall Rinser on Amazon for $9.99

9. Baby’s first plastic block set

Kids will love building unique creations with these plastic blocks.

Mega Bloks

Some baby toys are simply timeless, and that holds true for the Mega Bloks Big Building Bag. There are no bells or whistles to this set—you get 80 plastic building blocks and that's it. However, it’s safe to say this is a classic toy for all types of families, judging by the more than 5,000 glowing reviews!

Reviews: 5,311

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Mega Bloks 80-Piece Big Building Bag on Amazon for $14.89

10. Easy-to-use safety latches

Keep kids out of cupboards, drawers, and more.

Munchkin

While not a glamorous purchase, safety latches are a necessary item for any household with young children. In particular, parents love these Munchkin Xtraguard Dual Action Latches, which can be used on cupboards, drawers, appliances, and more.

Reviews: 3,471

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Get the Munchkin Xtraguard Dual Action Multi Use Latches on Amazon for $7.99

11. A versatile, portable playard

A pack 'n play is a must-have for families on the go.

Graco

Playards, commonly called Pack ‘n Plays, are a must-have for any traveling family. Parents have great things to say about this option from Graco, as it includes a removable, full-size bassinet, a changing station, and an easy-to-clean interior. We gave it our Best Value award because it's a no frills playard at a great price, especially if you can find it on sale.

Reviews: 3,050

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Graco Pack 'n Play On the Go Playard on Amazon for $58.50

12. A crib mattress to keep your baby cozy

Hopefully they'll get some sleep so you can too.

Reviewed / Sarah Kovac

A traditional slatted crib is a beautiful addition to any nursery, but you also need to fit it with a comfy crib mattress to encourage sleep, so you can get some shut-eye too. This one from Colgate is the best crib mattress we've ever tested because it's dual-sided with two levels of firmness and can transition from baby to toddler. Reviewers also love this mattress because it's eco-friendly and chemical-free.

Reviews: 252

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Get the Colgate Eco Classica III Crib Mattress for $169.99

13. A cute gray baby swaddle

This traditional swaddle is a hit with parents.

Love to Dream

This traditional swaddle is for babies 3 to 6 months old, and it features helpful zip-off wings and a dual zipper for diaper changes. Parents rave about how wonderful this swaddle is, saying it’s “literally the best thing I’ve ever purchased.”

Reviews: 1,365

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Get the Love To Dream Swaddle UP on Amazon for $34.99

14. A light, portable stroller

This lightweight stroller is surprisingly durable.

Summer Infant

Get out and about with your little one with the Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller. This highly rated umbrella stroller is lightweight yet durable and folds up in a few simple motions to make it easy to transport. Parents love that it’s sturdy and long-lasting, writing that’s it’s especially great for traveling. It's also the best affordable stroller we've ever tested because it works well, especially for its price point.

Reviews: 3,455

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Get the Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller on Amazon for $79.99

15. A whimsical rattle and teether

It's a rattle and teether in one!

Manhattan Toy

Help soothe teething babies with the Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy. This funky-looking toy is made of soft, BPA-free plastic tubes that are perfect for babies to bite on. Not to mention the unique design encourages clutching and two-handed play.

Reviews: 3,993

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy on Amazon for $14.26

16. A 4-in-1 portable high chair

You can easily change this high chair into a booster seat.

Fisher-Price

This convertible high chair from Fisher-Pricer will serve your family well for years to come, as it transitions from a traditional high chair into a booster seat and more as your children grow. Reviewers love this model and so do we. After testing the best high chairs on the market, we gave this one our top spot because it's easy to adjust, a breeze to wipe down, and you can wash basically every piece in a machine.

Reviews: 201

Average rating: 4.0 stars

Get the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Total Clean High Chair for $74

17. An auto-rocking baby sleeper

This automatic rocker is a lifesaver if you have a fussy baby.

Fisher-Price

To quote one extremely happy parent, “the Rock 'n Play Sleeper is a f****ing GODSEND” for fussy babies. This sleeper will gently rock your little one, encouraging them to fall asleep—and stay asleep! Many reviewers write that it’s incredibly useful for colicky babies, helping them sleep for longer spans of time.

Reviews: 1,759

Average rating: 4.2 stars

Get the Fisher-Price Auto Rock 'n Play Sleeper on Amazon for $62.70

18. An adorable interactive jumper

Babies will play in this jumper for hours!

Fisher-Price

The super cute Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumper is designed for babies who can hold their head up but not walk yet. Put your child into the attached seat and watch as they bounce around, playing with all the jungle-themed attachments. Parents say their little ones love this toy and can spend hours sitting in it!

Reviews: 6,242

Average rating: 4.8 stars

Get the Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo on Amazon for $104.99

19. An adorable baby sun hat

Sun protection has never looked so cute!

i play.

When you and baby venture out into the world, you’re going to need a sun hat to protect your little one from overheating and getting burned. That’s where this super cute sun and swim hat comes in. This highly rated kids’ hat comes in a variety of colors and sizes, and reviewers love that it’s soft, comfortable, and compact.

Reviews: 3,524

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the i play. Baby Flap Sun Protection Swim Hat on Amazon for $10.50–$29.99

20. A bib that catches all the spills

Dinnertime just got a whole lot easier!

OXO Tot

Whether you're at home or at a restaurant, little kids tend to make a mess of their food, getting it everywhere. To keep at least some of the mess in place, parents love these roll-up bibs from OXO Tot. The entire bib is machine washable with fabric around the neck and a silicone pocket that catches crumbs. Reviewers love that it's easy to transport and doesn't irritate their baby's neck.

Reviews: 706

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Get the OXO Tot Waterproof Silicone Roll Up Bib on Amazon for $12.99

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com