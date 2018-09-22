Outdoor Halloween decorations and spooky ghost string lights

It’s the spookiest time of the year. Halloween is one of the most beloved holidays because A. the candy, B. the costumes, and C. the insane decorations. I mean, what kid in search of sugary loot doesn’t want to hit the creepiest looking house on the block?

If you don’t want to go out to the store to stock up on this year’s Halloween decor, which can be pretty pricey when it's so in demand, you can always do it from the comfort of your computer. Amazon has some highly reviewed spooky skeletons, themed lights, and large creepy crawlers, at great prices. Bonus: If you have Amazon Prime, you get free two-day shipping for your last-minute spooky soiree. (And if you don't, you can try Prime for free for 30 days to take advantage of the free shipping perk.)

We took a look at 20 of the best-selling Halloween decorations on Amazon to see if they're actually worth buying. You can tell a lot from a picture, but we looked deeper. We read and verified all the reviews, looked at similar items, and researched price histories to see if the decorations everyone is drawn to are the ones you should buy to deck your home out for All Hallows' Eve.

1. A web to cover your mantle

This drapy spiderweb fabric looks good inside and outside.

AerWo

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 129

Dress up your fireplace mantle or front door with lace that appears to be a spider web. Reviewers said it was thinner than they expected, but still totally worth it for the price. For bonus decorating points, get some of those little plastic spiders, like this pack of 160 for $9 on Amazon and stick them into the fabric.

Get the AerWo Black Lace Spiderweb Fireplace Mantle Scarf for $7.59

2. A spooky table runner for dinner

This table runner is perfect to make your snack table more festive.

DII

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 330

Throwing a Halloween party? You should definitely line your snack table with this lace spider web table runner featuring bats and angry pumpkins. A few reviewers mentioned they planned to pair it with purple or orange tablecloth for an extra festive touch. Others mentioned that the quality isn't the best and that it felt like cheap polyester. But for something you're only going to use a couple days out of the year that costs less than $10, it might still be well worth it.

Get the DII Polyester Lace Table Runner for $7.99

3. A little tree with festive ornaments

If Halloween is your Christmas, this little tree might be perfect for you.

Avon

Rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 140

Festive trees aren’t just for Christmas. This sparkly purple tree has glowing rainbow LEDs built right now, and it comes with pumpkin, black cat, and spider ornaments. Reviewers claim that it’s easy to assemble and store, but it’s a bit glittery, so if finding flecks of purple all over your home for the next year isn't ideal, you might want to pass on this decor. It also usually sells for around $30, but the price has increased to take advantage of the higher demand closer to Halloween.

Get the Avon Halloween LED Sparkle Tree for $46.99

4. A lantern with an ominous glow

The lights are removable so you can use these year 'round no matter the color you choose.

Vela Lanterns

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 1,674

These lanterns look like they're straight out of an old horror film. They come with removable LED lights in multiple colors, so you can get amber for a more traditional glow and green or purple for a spookier feel. Plus, they’re stylish enough that you can leave them up all year 'round. Some reviewers said the material was on the flimsy side, and the designs on the see-through panels are just decals and not actually etched in, but these are things you probably won't notice from a distance.

Get the Vela Lanterns Glass Moroccan Style Lantern for $17.99

5. Spooky ghosts to light up the night

These ghosts are super cute, but might not last too long.

Leviitec

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 130

These cute ghost lights almost appear as friendly as Casper. They're solar powered and automatically turn on when the sun sets, so you can dangle them on your porch or string them across your bushes. According to reviewers, they typically only last than one season, and though the solar panel actually works, many said the lights weren't as bright as they hoped.

Get the Leviitec Solar Halloween Decorations String Lights for $13.99

6. Hanging decorations with some sparkle

These hanging decorations are tough enough to last through many Halloweens.

Amscan

Rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 124

These hanging Halloween decorations are equally sparkly as they are scary. Group them together for a spooky entryway or scatter them throughout your home. Reviewers claim they’re made of thick material, so they don’t tear easily and can be used for years to come. You do need to do a little assembly to string them up, so if you enjoy the decorating process, you'll probably love these.

Get the Amscan Glitter Haunted House Chandelier for $9.67

7. A festive way to transform your porch light

Transform your porch light with this fun cover.

Seasons

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 54

If you don't want to risk a bunch of hooligans smashing your jack-o-lanterns, this porch light cover might be the perfect solution. It's basically a mask for your light, and reviewers claim it's super easy to install and made of higher-quality material than other similar products.

Get the Seasons Sparkling Pumpkin Porch Light Cover for $8.99

8. A green goblin to greet trick-or-treaters

This is like a beacon for trick-or-treaters.

Greenbrier

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 163

When you're decorating your porch, skip the festive fall wreath and opt for a spooky door cover instead. This popular green goblin cover will surely be a head turner, but it is made of pretty flimsy plastic, so it's probably a one-time use kind of thing. One reviewer placed it over a glass door and said it gave the goblin an extra glow, and another shone a green light on it for a similar effect.

Get the Greenbrier Green Goblin Door Cover for $6.49

9. A skull lantern to spook guests

This little guy would look great on the lawn or on the mantle.

Dragon Crest

Rating:3.8 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 149

This creepy skeleton holding up a lantern can make a great addition to your spookiest decor. It runs on AAs and will look great out in the yard or up on the mantle. However, even the reviewers that love it made a point to talk about how it is not life-size. And a few mentioned theirs arrived lightly damaged or missing small pieces, so buy at your own risk.

Get the Dragon Crest Sinister Skull with Lantern for $34.99

10. Spider webs to hang around the house

No Halloween is complete without these stretchy spiderwebs.

Fun World Costumes

Rating: 3.7 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 226

There’s not much creepier (or grosser) than an old house covered in spider webs. You can bring the look into your own home for pretty cheap with this stretchy spider web that’s under $5 for 200 square feet. A lot of older reviews said they got a much smaller bag than was advertised, but all the recent buyers said there was more than enough.

Get the Fun World Costumes Super Stretch Spider Web for $4.76

11. A huge spider to complete your web

Pose this spider to crawl along your house or dangle from a giant web.

AmyHomie

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 63

Spider webs are easy to string up, but won’t look complete without a huge spider. This one is 50 inches in length and will certainly frighten any arachnophobic trick-or-treaters and party guests. Some reviewers lamented the poor quality, but others lauded the posable legs, creepy red eyes, large size, and low price that can make it easy to overlook a little shedding or the occasional dismemberment (nothing a little glue won't fix).

Get the AmyHomie Giant Spider Outdoor Decor for $11.09

12. Skeletons with various pose possibilities

These little skeletons are cute, but might not be the best quality.

Prextex

Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 150

Halloween isn’t complete without a few skeletons, right? These little guys are posable and only a foot and a half tall, so they can hang out anywhere among your other festive decor. However, there were a lot of reviewer complaints about the quality. Some said the product arrived damaged or disassembled, and one buyer even found the same product for $3 at their local dollar store. You might want to look elsewhere to get your spooky skeleton fix.

Get the Prextex 19” Posable Halloween Skeleton for $12.99

13. Clever stickers for your wine bottles

Pretend you got your wine on the black market!

Morbid Enterprises

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 44

Wine is great and all, but wouldn't you prefer "Sulfuric Elixer" or “Truth Serum” on Halloween? These wine bottle stickers will transform the bottles you're serving at your Halloween party into something a little more festive. Reviewers agree they’re a hit, but warn they'll work best when the labels on your bottles are the same size or smaller than the stickers.

Get the Morbid Enterprises Halloween Slapsticker Bulk Decoration for $7.41

14. A funny and festive cover for the bathroom door

Let everyone know what's going on behind the door with this silly poster.

Beistle

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 523

This door cover may not be scary, but it is pretty hilarious. The cover is shorter than the average door, and one reviewer pointed out they had to cut out a hole for the handle, but other than that it's a great way to let your guests know exactly where the little ghoul's room is.

Get the Beistle Skeleton Restroom Door Cover for $5.50

15. A dark pillow cover for your living room

Add a subtle touch of Halloween horror to any room.

Hgod Designs

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 20

This crow is giving off some major Edgar Allen Poe vibes. At only $8, it’s an inexpensive way to bring some creepiness into your living room without being overbearingly Halloween. While there aren't too many reviews, the majority of people who did leave feedback said the cover is really great quality. It is just a pillow case, so you'll need a pillow as well, like this highly rated insert that's the same price on Amazon.

Get the Hgod Designs Crow Throw Pillow Case for $7.99

16. Hanging bats that are almost too realistic

Dangle these bats from trees or porch eaves.

Prextex

Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 83

Are these just bats or could they be vampires, too? Reviewers say that they’re lightweight and can be hung using fishing line so they appear to be flying overhead. Some complained about the price vs. the quality, but others pointed out that you can't see the imperfections when it's dark or from far away.

Get the Prextex Hanging Bats, Set of 3 for $14.99

17. String lights for an extra spooky glow

Fairy lights can be creepy when you pair them with spooky decor.

EasyDecor

Rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 408

Trick-or-treaters always could use some extra light on their hunt for sugary loot, and solar-powered fairy lights can pair perfectly with any other decorations for Halloween, the holiday season, and really all year 'round. The fairy lights we found on Amazon's list of best-selling Halloween decor were so crappy and overpriced ($27 for one set!) we sought out a better option for you.

These were the best new seller in indoor string lights, and nearly half the cost of the ones we found first for two sets of lights instead of one. A handful of reviewers claimed their lights stopped working after a few weeks of use, but the majority have had no complaints.

Get the LiyuanQ 33-ft. Solar String Light 2-Pack for $15.99

18. A tombstone to ward off visitors

These gravestones look cool, but you can probably get them cheaper elsewhere.

Amscan

Rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 55

If you want to transform your front lawn into a graveyard, tombstones are a must, of course. But the most popular tombstone on Amazon right now is probably not your best bet. It’s typically costs about $6, but the price has been jumping between $9 and $16 because it's more in demand. But considering it's made of styrofoam, you might be better off checking local dollar stores for cheaper alternatives, or even making your own with materials from a craft store.

Get the Amscan Mossy Bat RIP Gravestone for $8.94

19. Skull pillow covers for a festive touch

The burlap material gives these spooky pillow cases a rustic vibe.

Nunubee

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 24

If you prefer to decorate for the holidays in a more subtle way, fun pillow covers can be a great option. Reviewers said the material feels a lot like burlap, and many complained about the quality of the image being blurry or too small. But for $5, this might be well worth trying out (it comes in a few different spooky prints too). As with the other pillow case, you'll need something to stuff this with.

Get the Nunubee Skull Throw Pillow Case for $4.59

20. A fun way to mess with trick-or-treaters

Haunt the whole neighborhood with a shrieking Grim Reaper.

Prextex

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Reviews: 88

Want to be the scariest house on the block? Not only is this spooky Grim Reaper 5 feet tall, but its eyes glow a bright red and it emits creepy sounds and moves around at the touch of a button. Reviewers loved the large size and pointed out that it is pretty loud, so you may want to steer clear if you don't want annoy your neighbors.

Get the Prextex 5 Ft. Animated Hanging Grim Reaper for $27.99

