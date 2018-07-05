The Met Gala carpet featured heavenly bodies and one big proposal with a ring from 2 Chainz.

The Atlanta rapper got down on one knee on the steps of the Met Gala carpet and popped the question to Kesha Ward. 2 Chainz told her: "I want to marry you and be with you forever."

Thankfully, she said yes to the proposal, admiring the massive rock on her finger from her man.

Just hours before the proposal, 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed Epps) might have alluded to the impending proposal, sharing a photo of himself wearing the Versace bandana from his Met ensemble and writing: "Today a perfect day to be great."

Ward is reportedly the mother of three children with 2 Chainz, Heaven, Harmony and Halo – on brand with the Met Gala's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme this year.

2 Chainz proposed on the red carpet and she said yes! #MetGala2018 pic.twitter.com/Zibr8Vauxw — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) May 7, 2018

There are conflicting reports about whether the notoriously private rapper and Ward were married prior to the Met Gala proposal. USA TODAY has reached out to 2 Chainz's reps for comment.

Family pic A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The 40-year-old rapper and entrepreneur shared a photo of his three children and Ward alongside Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with children North and Saint in July 2017.

