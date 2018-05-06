At least 18 labrador and lab-mix puppies were recently dumped and abandoned in upstate New York.

The puppies, between 4- and 6-months-old, were left between Buffalo, Boston, Orchard Park and East Aurora, dog control authorities reported late last week.

Boston, N.Y., Dog Control said many of the puppies have "similar" facial scarring, and appeared "extremely fearful." Otherwise, they seemed in good health.

Some of the puppies have been adopted already. Others are in foster care until they can be adopted.

Anyone who finds an abandoned dog should contact their local dog control office. Those with information about this case should contact the SPCA's animal cruelty investigators.

WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, contributed to this article.

