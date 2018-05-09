Coolest cars you can rent in Europe
Fiat 500 Cabriolet is a mini-category vehicle that is the quintessential vehicle needed to negotiate the tight village roads of Italy and Spain.
Fiat 500 Cabrio.
The Fiat Panda is a four-door economy-category vehicle that gives the heavy packer enough space to fit their luggage and travel companion comfortably.
Fiat Panda.
The fun Citroën Cactus is a compact-category vehicle that you can’t find in the U.S. The interchangeable Airbump side panels let owners customize their vehicle while protecting it from bumps and scratches.
A mid-size performance vehicle, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta is a little bit larger but built with that classic Alfa Romeo styling and a powerful engine under the hood.
If you’re touring with the extended family or group, the Opel Vivaro nine-person van is much classier than the traditional minivans or passenger vans found in the U.S. Pile in the luggage and enjoy the sights with eight of your favorite travel companions.
Opel Vivaro.
If you're ready to splurge, Auto Europe also offers a fleet of exotic cars. The powerful Rolls-Royce Wraith is built with Rolls-Royce’s most powerful engine ever and uses satellite-aided transmission to predict the road ahead so a luxurious ride is never compromised.
Rolls Royce Wraith.
The Mercedes AMG GTS Coupe was built by racers with a dream to create a true sports car that is the perfect balance of massive horsepower and luxury.
Mercedes AMG GTS.
The Ferrari 488 Spider will take you from 0-60 in three seconds, thanks to a mid-rear V8 engine, and will allow you to fully immerse yourself in the sights and smells of your drive with an optional Retractable Hard Top (RHT) for a convertible experience.
Interior of a Ferrari 488 Spider.
Sink into the finest Italian craftsmanship and experience the raw power of Lamborghini’s V10 engine found in the new Huracán.
Lamborghini Huracan.
Alfa Romeo Giulia is the perfect sports sedan for any European road trip adventure.
Alfa Romeo Guilia.
Right Hand Drive
People in some 75 countries worldwide drive on the left side of the road.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

After a few years on the road, driving becomes almost like walking for most people – something you can do with very little conscious, direct attention. But put that same person in a country that drives on the opposite side of the road, and it requires almost complete concentration to keep from turning their car directly into oncoming traffic. For Americans, that means driving on the left side of the road in places like the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

The biggest difference is arguably not on the roads, but inside the car – it's like Opposite World in there.

Not only are you driving on the “wrong” side of the road from what you’re used to, but all the controls are on the wrong side, too. The gas is where the brake should be, the blinkers where the light switch should be, the window controls where the radio should be, the mirrors – well, it’s hard even to describe what happens when you look into a rear-view mirror when everything is already backward.

During breakfast at a B&B outside London several years ago, I made a comment about driving on the “right” side of the road; in true British form our host both heard the pun and took a bit of honest umbrage at it. So since SmarterTravel’s readership is global, and the truth is that driving on the left side of the road is not that uncommon (people in some 75 countries worldwide drive on that side), I’ll use the term “opposite” instead of “wrong” side of the road for the following tips.

Get an automatic transmission

In many parts of the world, the majority of rental cars have a manual transmission (that is to say, a stick shift), and rentals of automatic transmission cars are both harder to find and more costly. Nonetheless, if you’re used to driving an automatic transmission at home, it’s worth making an effort to find an automatic car abroad.

I have driven stick-shift rentals (including a massive passenger van) in the U.K. and Japan, and it is challenging but doable. But if you don’t already know how to drive a stick, I would not recommend trying to learn while driving on the opposite side of the road – you may find it truly overwhelming.

More: Rick Steves: Tips for renting a car in Europe

Take it easy

There is defensive driving, and then there is extra-cautious “I don’t know which side of the road I am supposed to be on” driving; opt for the latter. If your defensive driving habits are generally solid, add another layer of care to your usual approach. If you tend to be an aggressive driver, this is a good time to press “pause” on habits like speeding, tailgating and weaving in and out of lanes.

Get to know the car

It’s always wise to familiarize yourself with the pedals, buttons and other operations of your rental car before pulling out of the lot, but it’s even more important if these functions are on the opposite side of where you expect them. I’d recommend making the first 10 minutes of your car rental more like 15 or 20 minutes so you feel fully comfortable with the vehicle before getting out on the road.

Be careful at the beginning of each day

I’ve found my first few minutes in the car to be my most uncertain. After a few turns and maybe a roundabout, I feel more confident, but before then it’s almost like starting over each day.

Use caution when heading out first thing in the morning, especially if you haven’t yet had your morning coffee. Taking a walk before you drive might help a bit, as you can reorient yourself to looking for traffic in the opposite direction of what you’re used to.

Allow extra time

Even under normal driving conditions, many traffic accidents are caused by people who are in a rush. With your reaction time rendered unreliable by so many changes in variables, you could use a few extra minutes on almost all your drives, even short ones.

Don’t distract yourself

Driving while impaired is never a good idea, whether that means being drunk or tired, eating, fiddling with your phone or keeping an eye on a child in the back seat. Adding such distractions to the already challenging task of driving on the opposite side of the road is just asking for trouble.

Put your co-pilot to work

On a related note, have fellow passengers take on any tasks not directly related to operating the car, such as reading maps, changing radio stations, checking road signs and giving reminders at stop signs or traffic lights.

Beware the roundabout

Known as “traffic circles” in most of the U.S., roundabouts are all over the place in the U.K. and many countries that were formerly part of the British Empire. Anyone who has driven on the opposite side of the road will tell you that circles are the single most confusing thing you will encounter; take these slowly and get your wits about you before entering one.

Be careful about pedestrians

The instinct for folks who drive on the right side of the road is to look right for pedestrians stepping into the street very close to the car. While driving on the left side of the road, it is pedestrians on your left who could step in front of your car unexpectedly.

Make stop signs and red lights your friend

At home, traffic lights and stop signs can be annoying roadblocks that slow you down en route to where you’re going, but when driving on the opposite side of the road, they often offer a welcome pause to get your bearings and reorient yourself – a brief breather from the onslaught of reverse stimuli. You might even come to appreciate them.

Use caution with mirrors

As mentioned above, getting used to the mirrors may be the trickiest task you will face; everything is reverse of reverse. It can be jarring to look out the left-side mirror and see parked cars whizzing by.  When in doubt, turn around and look out the back window to get a direct, unmediated view of what’s actually happening.

Be extra careful when crossing borders

On a trip a long time ago, a friend and I traveled across the English Channel, and upon arriving on the opposite shore had to switch sides of the road. This can be extremely jarring. In addition, on one side or the other of the border, the controls of your car will be on the wrong side for that country, which is another challenge altogether. Use extra caution if you find yourself in this situation.

Accept that you’ll make mistakes

You should assume you are going to make a mistake of some kind at some point and try to anticipate what you might do in that case. Freaking out, compounding the problem with another error, and succumbing to road rage are generally not your best options when you do. Instead, get yourself into a safe spot, and then figure out how to get yourself back on the correct side of the road.

Buy the insurance

Even if you normally don’t purchase insurance when renting a car, it’s not a bad idea when you are driving in Opposite World – if only to give you extra peace of mind. To learn more about your options, see nine nasty truths about car rental insurance.

Let someone else drive at first

Navigating out of a strange airport is hard enough without it being your first time on the other side of the car and the other side of the road. Add travel fatigue and jet lag to the mix, and it’s not a good state to tackle the equivalent of writing with your non-dominant hand. You might consider taking a taxi or car share for your first ride from the airport. Especially if you sit in the front seat, this can also help you adjust to the flow of traffic by experiencing it first as a passenger.

Editor’s note: After this story was published, a SmarterTravel reader wrote in with a 16th tip: “Sign up for a one-hour driving lesson the day before you pick up your car. (Before a recent trip to Ireland,) I Googled driving schools in Dublin. Then I emailed a couple of them, and went with the one that offered to pick me up at my hotel.  The instructor took me out to Phoenix Park, and we leisurely drove around the park, using roundabouts and explaining road signs.  Best 35 euros I spent the whole three-week trip.”

Rick Steves' European favorites
Going up the Eiffel Tower is one of the great travel thrills in Europe.
European department stores (such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris) can be glamorous platforms for top fashion and people-watching.
Scotland's sparsely populated Isle of Skye is easiest to explore with a set of wheels that allows you to enjoy the scenery at your own pace.
France's Chartres Cathedral boasts the world's largest surviving collection of medieval stained glass, filled with stories and symbolism.
Balance out visits to hectic big cities by also spending time in tranquil villages like Beilstein, in Germany's Mosel Valley.
The burgeoning HafenCity district and its spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall are revitalizing Hamburg's riverfront.
Florence's Duomo Museum, which reopened in 2016 after an extensive renovation, offers one of Italy's great artistic experiences.
Little tuk-tuks are a fun way to sightsee around Lisbon.
London's many attractions — such as its famous Harrods department store — make it a great winter destination for sightseeing and shopping.
Carcassonne, in the south of France, is the perfect medieval fortress-city.
Attending a Gaelic football match at Dublin's Croke Park is a great way to meet new Irish friends — as long as you root for the same side.
The little village of Gimmelwald, high in the Swiss Alps, is one of my all-time favorite European destinations.
Experiential sightseeing, such as this food tour of Rome's Testaccio neighborhood, is time and money well spent.
The ultimate Riviera port town: Vernazza.
Europe’s most scenic train rides are Switzerland’s top three: the Golden Pass, Bernina Express (shown here) and Glacier Express.
The best Gothic interior is found in Paris’ Sainte-Chapelle church.
Café-sitting, coffee-sipping and people-watching are some of the best ways to slow down and enjoy life like Europeans do.
Edinburgh is one of the most interesting cities in Britain.
A European picnic is a fine way to enjoy a cheap — and local — meal.
If you want a Swiss city, see Bern (shown here) or Luzern instead of Geneva.
Sognefjord is Norway’s most spectacular fjord.
Europe’s most underrated sight is Rome’s ancient seaport, Ostia Antica.
After Prague, Kraków (shown here) and Budapest are Eastern Europe’s best cities.
Grocery stores in St. Petersburg brim with colorful drinks, pickled goodies, fresh produce and friendly locals.
The ultimate hike in England’s Lake District: Catbells above Keswick.
Hadrian’s Wall will give history buffs goose bumps.
The most pleasing French château is Vaux-le-Vicomte, near Paris.
The ultimate medieval walled town in Germany: Rothenburg.
Splurging on a gondola ride in Venice buys you a memory for a lifetime.
Head to a historic British pub to make friends with a bartender and get a glimpse — and a taste — of traditional English culture.
There's magic afoot when you sightsee at night in Rome, as this young girl discovers near the Spanish Steps.
Memorable seaside views, whitewashed homes scrambling up the hillside, well-worn harborside cafés perfect for lingering — and no cars — all combine to make Hydra my ideal Greek isle.
Standing at a bar with a sampler of tapas and chalkboard specials on the wall is a quintessential Spain experience.
The views from the Rock of Gibraltar take in two continents, one ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.
For the best food deals in Frankfurt, line up with locals at Kleinmarkthalle, a delightful old-school market.
Warsaw's magnificent Lazienki Park, filled with Neoclassical palaces, statuary and water features, is a great place to see Poles at play.
Ireland's romantic Dingle Peninsula is gloriously green.
Sitting on a stone at the Castlerigg circle, in England's Lake District, inspires contemplation.
Splurging at a French restaurant often includes dining leisurely at an outdoor table.

This story originally appeared on SmarterTravel.com.

