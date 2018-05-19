Miranda Vargas, 10, was ID'd as the student victim in the Paramus bus crash on Route 80 on Thursday, May 18.

Photo courtesy of Marrocco Memorial Chapel

PARAMUS, N.J. — A 10-year-old girl whose family described her as a "beautiful, gentle soul" was identified Friday as the fifth-grader who died the previous day in a horrific bus crash on Interstate 80.

Miranda Vargas, a student at East Brook Middle School, was on one of three buses for a field trip to Waterloo Village, a restored 19th century canal town that is about a 45-mile trip west of the school.

Her bus and a dump truck collided, and the impact from the crash pushed the bus into a guardrail close to a spot where emergency vehicles can make U-turns on the highway. A sign there reads “No Turns.”

"We are devastated that our Baby's life here with us is over, but we will always carry her legacy with us forever," wrote Miranda's aunt, Carolyn Arriaga, on a GoFundMe page created to raise money for expenses. "She was a beautiful, gentle soul with a passionate love for her family."

► May 17: Student, teacher dead after school bus-dump truck crash in New Jersey

► May 14: 27 died in a bus crash 30 years ago. Survivors cope with horrific memories

► May 11: Humboldt Broncos hockey team plans return next season after bus crash

Miranda's family declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

Jennifer Marie Williamson, a teacher for more than 20 years, also died in the crash. She taught fifth grade at the middle school.

"My beautiful bride and I have been in total love every day of our lives since the day our eyes met on May 5th, 1994,” Williamson's husband, Kevin Kennedy, told News 12 New Jersey, a cable-TV news channel based in Edison.

► April 9: 'Could have been tragic': Dozens injured after overpass rips roof off bus

► March 31: Students hospitalized, driver killed as bus plunges down ravine

Officials said Friday that most of the 43 injured people from the bus were discharged from hospitals, but they declined to provide details about the types and severity of the injuries they suffered. Officials also didn’t detail what injuries the truck driver suffered.

Schools were open Friday with crisis counselors on hand to help students and staff. But evening activities were canceled, and standardized testing was canceled for Friday and Monday.

Miranda, who has a twin sister, is the daughter of Joevanny and Lorena Vargas, according to the listing at Marrocco Memorial Chapel in Clifton, N.J. Officials at the funeral home also confirmed Miranda's identity.

"Her smile was contagious and that is how we will forever remember her," Arriaga wrote. A Miranda's funeral is Monday.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Keldy Ortiz on Twitter: @KeldyOrtiz

Community in shock day after Paramus school bus accident: Photos School staff decorates a makeshift memorial at East Brook Middle School in Paramus, a day after a deadly school buss accident where 2 lives were lost. 01 / 22 School staff decorates a makeshift memorial at East Brook Middle School in Paramus, a day after a deadly school buss accident where 2 lives were lost. 01 / 22

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com