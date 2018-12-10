10 amazing things you can get at Wayfair for under $100

After living in my current apartment for approximately six months, I finally bought my dining table and chairs on Wayfair for about $300. Now, they’re not the most beautiful or most durable pieces of furniture (and I had to have my roommate’s dad put them together), but they’re pretty dang cute and last long enough to match my current style.

But although Wayfair is known for more affordable pieces of furniture and decor, you still have to keep in mind how good the quality of the items are and how long they’ll actually last you. Do you want something that will work in your first apartment or something that will last in your home for years to come? Wayfair’s selection is probably better for the first option.

Plus, since you're buying pieces online, you can’t be 100% sure how comfortable something is or how it will look in your space. That being said, I still believe Wayfair is a good choice for relatively inexpensive furniture and thankfully, there are plenty of reviews (with pictures!) so you can assure what you’re buying will come as advertised.

Looking through the best-seller lists, we found 10 great pieces of furniture and decor on Wayfair under $100 that are actually worth your money.

1. Colorful chairs for your dining room

Bring a pop of color to your dining room.

Langley Street

These are the exact chairs I bought to go with my dining table. I loved that they’re modern and have a plenty of fun colors to choose from. Plus, at under $90, they were right in my budget. Some reviewers claim that they were uncomfortable after sitting on for a long period of time, but I think they make a good enough seat while sitting down for a meal.

Get the Langley Street Quintus Dining Chair for $85.99

2. A bohemian area rug

Pull the room together with this rug.

Mistana Hillsby

Liven up your living room or bedroom with this uniquely patterned area rug. It has a worn look to it that will bring a splash of color to the space without being too overwhelming. Although the photos show intentional fading, reviewers say that the colors are much brighter in person, so keep that in mind before deciding what room to place it in. It comes in a variety of sizes but you can get the 16-square-foot one for just under $100.

Get the Mistana Hillsby Saffron Area Rug for $71.36

3. A beachy console table

Storage can be stylish.

Beachcrest Home

Open X-shaped panel sides add an extra oomph to this otherwise basic console table. There’s ample room to display photos, knick-knacks, and keys or to store magazines and books underneath. Reviewers loved that it was easy to assemble, fits well in smaller spaces, and seemed pretty sturdy.

Get the Beachcrest Home Stoneford Console Table for $65.99

4. A modern painting to brighten up a room

The simple artwork you've been looking for.

'City Views II'

It’s no surprise that this painting is one of Wayfair’s best-sellers. Its tones are muted enough to not overwhelm a space, but still adds a pop of color. Many buyers chose to pair it with gray or neutral furniture to let the piece stand out. At just over $50, it's at a reasonable price to add some art to your living room.

Get the 'City Views II' Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas for $54.95

5. A simple lamp for a bedside table

Let there be light!

Mercury Row

This simple ceramic table lamp will add some brightness to your nightstand or living room end table. With several color options, it is easy to pair with the color scheme of each space. Reviewers loved that it looks sleek, but warn that it has a cracked paint effect that you can’t see in photos.

Get the Mercury Row Miltiades 27" Table Lamp for $57.99

6. A sleek, glass end table

Class up your living room with a gold and glass table.

Mercury Row

With a round-glass surface and classic gold legs, this end table screams glam. Personally, I think it would go perfectly seated next to a dark velvet chair or sofa or fit well in a Millennial pink color scheme. Reviewers agree that it’s easy to assemble and believe it’s quite sturdy for the low price.

Get the Mercury Row Casanova End Table for $71.99

7. A best-selling bar stool

Bring an industrial feel to your kitchen.

Trent Austin Design

This industrial bar stool would work well in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Plus, with more than 20 color options and styles, there’s something that will fit in any room or design. Reviewers say that they’re more comfortable than they look and appreciate that the feet come with felt for floor protection.

Get the Trent Austin Design Dovercliff Bar Stool for $41.99

8. A throw pillow with a pop of color

These pillows really throw a room together.

Wrought Studio

Bring a new life to your neutral colored sofas and armchairs with a bright colored throw pillow. The orange color would pair nicely with natural greens and browns and at less than $15 each, you might as well get it in some of the other colors, too. Reviewers like the rough texture of the fabric and agree it’s an affordable way to upgrade their living spaces.

Get the Wrought Studio Fell Throw Pillow, Set of 2 for $29.98

9. A cute canister set for your kitchen

Fill your these canisters with your favorite dry goods.

Design Guild

Not only is this canister set stylish with an antique vibe, but they’re also functional. They’re the ideal size to hold tea bags, sugar, candy, or other dry food and goods. Reviewers say the color appears duller in person, but the canisters have a nice, airtight seal and will keep your food fresh.

Get the Design Guild 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set for $52.99

10. A small pouf to complete your living room

Additional seating never looked so cute.

Mistana

Poufs are all the rage right now. They offer a pop of color and provide extra seating without taking up too much space. This one has a chunky knit texture that would work well in a boho-chic room. Reviewers use them as a footstool, but say it’s comfortable enough to use as a seat as well.

Get the Mistana Grimes Pouf for $80.79

