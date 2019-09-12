SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday at around 5:00 PM, Spokane Police Officers responded to a two vehicle collision at N Division St and E Magnesium Rd.

At least one individual received substantial bodily injuries from the collision and was transported to the hospital by medics, police said.

Major Crimes Collision Investigators have been called to the scene to investigate further.

While the police were investigating, another impaired driver drove through the crash scene. Police arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving and brought him to jail.

The driver of the at fault vehicle from the first crash is currently in custody for vehicular assault and Spokane Police Officers believed impairment led to the collision.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages and will take a few hours before roads are clear.

The area around N Division St and E Magnesium Rd will be closed for some time while the investigation takes place.

Citizens traveling in the area will want to look for alternative routes. See a live view of the traffic map for more details here.

RELATED: One dead, three injured in Moses Lake collision

RELATED: Boise teen who hit, killed 7-year-old charged with manslaughter