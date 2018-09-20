Authorities report "multiple victims" at a shooting Thursday at a warehouse in a business park near Aberdeen, Maryland, about 55 miles northeast of Baltimore.

The Harford County sheriff's office says on Twitter that the situation is "still fluid."

The Associated Press quotes an unidentified law enforcement official as saying multiple people were killed.

WBAL reports the shooting occurred in a Rite Aid distribution center in the business park area.

Local media report police using K-9 teams in an apparent effort to locate the shooter.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

A caller, identifying herself as Alexi, tells WBAL her mother had texted her to report a shooter in her building. She told her take care of her father and their dogs. The mother finally responded to another family member after 90 minutes to report she was safe.

The FBI Baltimore office and special agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also assisting in the investigation, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that his office was closely monitoring the "horrific shooting" in Aberdeen.

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

