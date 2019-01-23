SEBRING, Fla. — A suspect has surrendered to SWAT officers after a shooting at a bank in Highlands County.

The man called 911 around 12:36 p.m. to say he fired shots inside the SunTrust Bank off U.S. Highway 27 near Tubbs Road in Sebring.

Police and deputies surrounded the bank and tried negotiating with the armed man. When efforts to make him come out didn't work, the Highlands County SWAT team went inside and convinced him to surrender.

A Highlands County official said multiple people were injured. Witnesses tell 10News several ambulances were on scene.

"The situation is confined to the bank, and there is no danger to the surrounding area," Sebring police said.

The Highlands News-Sun said Sebring police, a Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, K-9 units and the Sebring Fire Department have all responded.

"The FBI is in coordination with local law enforcement agencies regarding a shooting at a Sun Trust Bank branch in Sebring, Florida," the FBI wrote in a statement.

The News-Sun said U.S. 27 was shut down between the Pizza Hut and Golfview Road.

Businesses near the SunTrust bank were temporarily placed on lockdown. At least two nearby schools were on lockdown, but those lockdowns have since been lifted. The Highlands County school board said buses may be delayed due to traffic congestion in the area.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office asked co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the SunTrust bank to go to the Inn on the Lakes at Golfview Road.

This is a developing story.

