EL PASO, Texas — A shooting was reported at 10 am MST in the Cielo Vista Mall area in El Paso. The shooting has left multiple people dead, El Paso police said Saturday.

Police say there are two scenes being investigated: a Walmart and the nearby mall.

The name of the suspect is Patrick Crusius, 21-year-old from Allen, Texas.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen has confirmed that 20 people have died with another 26 wounded.

El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said police believe there was only one shooter and he was in custody. He said the shooting took place at Walmart and Cielo Vista. He said a rifle was used in the shooting.

The area of the incident is still active and said no one will be allowed into the area. Police are conducting a large-scale search of the area for the suspects.

A spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso said the hospital has received victims from the shooting but did not have a number.

Extra security is at UMC, where worried relatives have begun arriving.

A worker at a hospital near the mall who was not working Saturday said he called in to see if help was needed and was told 30 victims had been taken to the hospital.

