MT HOOD, Ore. — A 16-year-old climber was rescued after falling approximately 500 feet on Mount Hood and injuring his leg at about 9 a.m. Monday.

The rescue took several hours due to the location and elevation where the teen fell, at about 10,500 feet. The climber fell from the Pearly Gates area of Mount Hood to the Devil's Kitchen.

The first of the rescuers were able to reach the climber around 1 p.m. and began splinting his leg. The climber was safely transported down the mountain by rescuers. They arrived at Timberline Lodge around 4:40 p.m.

Rescuers described the climber as stable, but did not say the extent of his injuries.

Clackamas County Search and Rescue crews were joined by other SAR groups like the Hood River Crag Rats, AMR’s Reach & Treat Team and Portland Mountain Rescue.

WATCH: Rescue of teen climber on Mt. Hood

