KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - Officials are investigating after a mower tractor ran over a body in a field in Benton County, Washington.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 9 a.m. Monday from a man who was mowing rye-grass off Richmond Road. He said he believed he ran over a body in the field.

Deputies responded and found the remains of a human body just off the gravel roadway.

Officials say due to the damage the body suffered from the large mower blades on the tractor, the body could not be immediately identified.

Detectives are investigating the death to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

© 2018 KGW