Motorcyclist killed in crash involving railroad crossing arm, pickup truck

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A Coeur d'Alene motorcyclist died Sunday after hitting a railroad crossing arm and a pickup truck west of Hayden.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the area near the intersection of Hayden Avenue and Greensferry Road.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), the motorcyclist, identified as Jeffrey Nickelby, 63, was heading east on Hayden Avenue and reportedly drove around traffic that had stopped for a crossing arm at a railroad crossing.

Nickelby reportedly hit one of the crossing arms, lost control and hit a pickup truck that was stopped for the crossing arm and facing west.

KCSO said witnesses tried to help the motorcycle rider, but he died at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, said KCSO.

The crash shut down Hayden Avenue for several hours. It opened back up around 8:30 pm.