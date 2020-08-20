Motorcyclist dies after losing control on north Nevada

Motorcycle rider dies after losing control and hitting another car on north Nevada street near east Euclid Ave.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcyclist has died after losing control when taking a turn and crashing into another vehicle, according to Spokane Police Department.

Spokane Police responded to the report of a vehicle versus motorcycle collision on north Nevada street near east Euclid Avenue. Callers stated the motorcycle rider was not moving after the collision, according to SPD.

When police arrived, they immediately began life-saving measures.

Spokane Fire Department took over and pronounced the rider dead at the scene.

After initial investigations and interviews with witnesses, police determined that speed and improper breaking had to do with the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with police. The driver was not intoxicated, according to the SPD.

Police say the rider was not wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet.