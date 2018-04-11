Amanda and Christine Dugger are preparing for the holidays by stuffing stockings, not for themselves, but for those in need.

Christine always watched her best friend, Brandon, giving to people living on the streets.

After he was killed in a car accident, Christine knew she had to continue his work.

“I remember him loving to give out socks and shoes to the homeless. So I figured after he passed, I’d carry on what he started,” Christine said.

So she and her mom, Amanda, started Socks for the Homeless, an organization that began with them passing out little Ziploc bags along with pairs of socks.

Christine then thought of taking the idea even further during the holiday season.

“I figured, why not show my love and my appreciation and that I care about them and know they’re there by creating stockings for the homeless,” she said.

Two years later, she and her mom are working to stuff two hundred stockings to give to those in need.

This storage closet is almost packed full.



So far they’ve stuffed almost 100 stockings for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/bkn8mk07Sv — Shayna Waltower (@KREMShaynaW) November 3, 2018

The storage unit outside their apartment is packed full of blankets, socks, snacks and boxes of toiletries.

They’re hoping that within about a month, all of the smaller items will be inside of holiday-themed stockings.

“So far we’ve been able to stuff them with hygiene products like little shampoos, toothbrushes, soaps, lotions, hand sanitizer, hand warmers, socks (and) wash cloths,” Amanda said.

They’ve received help from the community and local organizations, but Christine said that whenever they’re running low on supplies to hand out, she and her mom take a trip to the store and purchase the items themselves.

Christine said her biggest goal is to make others happy, but seeing their reactions is what makes everything worthwhile.

“The Thank you’s and the smiles and just the fact that they know that I’m here, that they’re cared about. That makes me happy,” she said.

Christine is only 17 years old and started the organization when she was 15. She graduates in May 2019 and said she does not plan on stopping the giving any time soon.

Christine said they’re still in need of several items to help them finish the stockings.

To donate, you can visit the Socks for the Homeless Spokane Facebook page.

You can also visit their drop-off locations at the Family of Faith Community Church, the University Mercantile antique store and the Past Reflections décor store.

