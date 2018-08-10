MOSES LAKE, Wa. -- A woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly attacked her roommate with a hammer, according to Moses Lake police.

Police said 33-year-old Brandan Pryor got into an argument with her roommate. She then grabbed a hammer and started hitting her.

She took off, and was arrested by police a few blocks away.

The victim had blunt force trauma to the head and arms. Police said her condition is unknown, but she is expected to survive.

Pryor was charged with attempted murder. She was booked at the Grant County Jail.

