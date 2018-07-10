Monday is the last day to register to vote in order to participate in the upcoming midterm elections on November 6.

Washington state's vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed out by October 19 and will be sent to any registered Washington voters.

Several local and national races will be on the ballot including U.S. senate and house positions. Washington’s Secretary of State Kim Wyman urges residents to sign up and send in their ballots.

“We want every eligible Washingtonian to be registered and to participate in our elections,” Secretary Wyman said.

Anyone can access myvote.wa.gov to register. Registered voters can sign in on the site to update their information and provide a change of address if they have moved.

“You can’t make your voice heard at the ballot box if elections officials don’t have your up-to-date registration,” Secretary Wyman said.

Anyone unable to access MyVote can print out a voter registration form and send it via mail by October 8 or submit it in-person by October 29. These forms are available in 21 languages and can be printed out at home.

Washington received 8,616 online voter registrations on September 25, National Voter Registration Day. To register, visit the MyVote website and have your driver's license ready.

