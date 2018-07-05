SPOKANE, Wash. – Melanoma is the most dangerous and deadly form of skin cancer. Though it is almost always curable if caught early, it is more likely to grow and spread than other skin cancers.

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma tumors are usually brown or black but some can appear pink, tan or even white. They are more likely to start on the chest and back in men, and the legs in women. The neck and face are also common places.

Melanoma is now one of the most common cancers in young adults, especially young women. Nearly 90 percent are thought to be caused by exposure to U-V light from indoor tanning and the sun.

The American Cancer Society outlines the ABCDE rule as a guide to the usual signs of melanoma. You should see a doctor if you notice any of the following:

A is for Asymmetry: One half of a mole or birthmark does not match the other.

B is for Border: The edges are irregular, ragged, notched or blurred.

C is for Color: The color is not the same all over and may include different shades of brown or black, or sometimes patches of pink, red, white or blue.

D is for Diameter: The spot is larger than about ¼ inch across (about the size of a pencil eraser). Some melanomas can sometimes be smaller than this.

E is for Evolving: The mole is changing in size, shape, or color.

Other warning signs include a sore that does not heal; spread of pigment from the border into surrounding skin; redness or swelling beyond the border of a mole; itchiness, tenderness or pain; or any change in the surface of a mole.

