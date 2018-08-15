ESTACADA, Ore. – A lawsuit filed on behalf of an Oregon horse has gained national attention as a case that could set new legal precedent for animals.

A judge will issue a written decision on Monday, Sept. 17 on whether the horse has the right to sue his former owner for neglect.

Eight-year-old ‘Justice’ was living in Estacada when he was rescued in March 2017. According to a lawsuit, Justice was neglected, subjected to pain and suffering, and endured frostbite, lice, and rain rot.

Photos of Justice in Estacada show a drastically emaciated horse.

Justice the horse

courtesy Animal Legal Defense Fund

He was surrendered by his owner, Gwendolyn Vercher, and transported to the nonprofit horse rescue Sound Equine Options in Gresham. Vercher agreed to pay some restitution for the horse’s care up until July 2017.

In May, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Justice, seeking damages from Vercher for his ongoing care. The suit alleges the horse sustained permanent injuries that will require specialized medical attention for the rest of this life.

The lawsuit also argues that animals should have the right to sue.

“If successful, this groundbreaking lawsuit would be the first to establish that animals have a legal right to sue their abusers in court,” said Natalia Lima, spokesperson for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which filed the suit on behalf of Justice.

The lawsuit has gained national attention. The Washington Post published an article, asking: ‘Can a neglected animal sue?’

“The complaint is the latest bid in a quixotic quest to get courts to recognize animals as plaintiffs, something supporters and critics alike say would be revolutionary,” the article says.

Justice in 2018

courtesy Animal Legal Defense Fund

Oregon law states that animals can be considered individual victims in criminal cruelty cases, but the law does not state that animals can sue.

"We are very confident in the soundness of our legal theory and we feel that both logic and the overall animal protection policy in Oregon favors an outcome in Justice's favor," said Sarah Hanneken, attorney with the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Other lawsuits have been filed on behalf of animals, but none has succeeded. In April 2018, PETA lost a case alleging a monkey who took a photo of itself owned the copyright. PETA argued on behalf of the monkey.

Attorneys made their final arguments Sept. 14 in court.

Whether or not Justice wins his lawsuit, he has already experienced a dramatic rehabilitation. Recent photos show show a healthier horse with a shiny coat, posing with several other rescue horses on a sprawling farm outside of Portland.

