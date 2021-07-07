Mission Flats Fire burning off I-90 in Idaho

A 20 acre fire is burning near Cataldo Mission in North Idaho. The fire can be seen from the road.

CATALDO, Idaho — Crews are working to put out a fire burning near Cataldo Mission in Idaho on Wednesday Morning.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands that fire has been named The Mission Flats Fire. So far it has burned around 20 acres along the 1-90 near mile marker 36.

Photos from a viewer show at least on helicopters dropping water on the fire. Drivers can see the flames from the road way as fire crews work from the ground and air.

Extremely dry conditions have heightened wildfire dangers across in the Inland Northwest.