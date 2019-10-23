SPOKANE, Wash. — An 80-year-old senior citizen has gone missing in Walla Walla.

The Walla Walla police department is looking for Carol Marie Wells, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday, around the 1400 block of Pearl Street in Walla Walla.

Sgt. Eric Knudson of the Walla Walla police department says Wells is known for going on long walks around the area, and getting lost on occaision. She was last seen wearing beige colored slacks.

Walla Walla Search and Rescue is currently looking for Wells. If she is located, call Walla Walla dispatch at 509-527-1960.

