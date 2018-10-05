The remains of a Grays Harbor County girl missing nearly nine years were found in September 2017, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

"We’ve brought Lindsey home," said Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott. "We’ve recovered her."

Hunters found Lindsey Baum's remains while hunting in a remote area of Eastern Washington that does not have population base.

The remains were sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for DNA analysis in September, but they were not analyzed by the FBI until several weeks ago, because they were not associated with a specific criminal investigation.

The DNA match to Baum was made this week, according to Scott.

"I was sad that it was ending like this, but I was glad we were able to bring some element of closure to what had happened to her," said Scott.

Now that Baum's remains have been found, the investigation turns to a kidnapping and homicide investigation. Scott said law enforcement is focusing on finding the "monster" who did this.

Baum was just shy of her 11th birthday when she disappeared in McCleary, Wash., on June 26, 2009. She was seen leaving a friend's house and walking home.

WATCH: History of the disappearance of Lindsey Baum

Since the disappearance, the sheriff's office has released surveillance video images of people or vehicles seen in McCleary that night, but those efforts never lead to answers.

Scott has said the Baum disappearance was a case Scott has said would "haunt" him the rest of his career.

At the press conference, which was the first scheduled update on the case in years, Scott also pleaded anyone with information about the case to come forward.

"There’s people out there that have information that would be the nugget that we need to explode this investigation and culminate in an arrest," Scott said. "We need those people to have the courage to come forward and share that information."

A tip line has been set up at (360) 964-1799.

