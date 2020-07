Scott Robert Thomas Clark is a 16-year-old male with blonde hair and blue eyes.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police department is looking for Scott Robert Thomas Clark, a 16-year-old missing since last Friday.

The Coeur d'Alene police department first posted about Clark Thursday morning.

Clark is 125 pound, 6 foot tall white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on July 17.