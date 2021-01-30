Spokane Police Department searching for missing 11-year-old Spokane boy

Andreus Thorson was last seen in the area of 1200 West Westview Court in Northeast Spokane on Friday around 7:30 pm.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police need help with finding an 11-year-old missing boy from Spokane.

Andreus Thorson was last seen in the area of 1200 West Westview Court in Northeast Spokane on Friday, Jan. 29 around 7:30 pm.

Police said Thorson is approximately 5’0 and weighs 115lbs. Thorson was last seen wearing an army-patterned sweatshirt.

Police said Thorson left the location voluntarily and has behavioral history that raises concerns for his safety.