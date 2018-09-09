ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — If you tune in to the Miss America competition airing on Sunday, you will see a familiar face.

Danamarie McNicholl is Miss Washington and previously worked as a KREM 2 reporter. An Insider article recently named McNicholl as one of thr 20 front-runners for the 2019 Miss America crown.

"Probably the most nerve-wracking part of the competition for me is talent and I get that over right away, so that’s why I can do it Wednesday night and then the rest of the time I can just kind of relax and enjoy the stage part of the competition," McNicholl said.

#BREAKINGNEWS Miss Washington spotted reporting LIVE in the Show Us Your Shoes Parade! Thank you AC for braving the weather for us❣️🎤 Thank you @hourglassfootwear for designing my beautiful shoe to look like my camera! #missamerica #misswashington #behindthecrown #reporterlife #livenews #tvnews #krem2 #cbs #missamerica2019

Saturday was an off day for the title holders, where they participated in a Show Me Your Shoes parade. Competitors wear costumes that represent them or their states. McNicholl based her costume on a news reporter as a nod to her time at KREM.

The final televised portion of the Miss America competition airs Sunday at 9 p.m.

