PORTLAND, Ore. - An EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in north Portland Sunday at 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The main signs of damage were located just south of Northeast Marine Drive, near Northeast 2nd Avenue, where three unoccupied semi-trailers were overturned and a building received minor roof damage.

Snapped birch tree trunks and minor tree limb damage nearby are also attributed to the tornado.

A tornado with an Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale rating of zero has gusts of 65-85 miles per hour, the National Weather Service says.

