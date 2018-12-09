MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake will hold a Forgotten Heroes interment for over 50 unclaimed veterans on Thursday.

Unclaimed veterans’ remains from throughout Washington state are escorted to the cemetery, where they will be ceremoniously turned over to the state Department of Veterans Affairs for burial.

More than 50 veterans will be buried in their final resting place with full military honors at a community service. The final committal service begins at 1 p.m.on Thursday and is open to the public.

Pets are not allowed on cemetery premises.

The cemetery is open to the public 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to sunset. Interments are held Monday through Friday and are scheduled by cemetery staff.

For more information, call 509—299-6280 or visit the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs website.

